Chelsea want to borrow Edinson Cavani, but Paris Saint-Germain prefers a permanent transfer

Chelsea has signed a loan agreement to sign Edinson Cavani, the Uruguay striker who plans to leave PSG this month.
Frank Lampard has refused to downplay the rumors of interest in Cavani 32, although he said loan deals for the blues are more likely than permanent contracts this month.
And The Times claims to have made an offer to PSG, and Chelsea hopes to temporarily sign Cavani until the end of the season. Then he becomes a free agent.
Chelsea has offered to cover Cavani’s total salary of £ 360,000 per week and to pay a £ 5m loan fee.
