chelsea-wolfe-declared-as-arctangent-headliner

Chelsea Wolfe has been additional to the invoice of the 2020 Arctangent Festival. The US singer will headline the Key Stage on Thursday night.

ArcTanGent will choose put at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin, around Bristol, on August 20-22, with Opeth earlier verified as Friday headliners, while bands including Tesseract, This Will Demolish You, Amenra, Ihsahn, and Rolo Tomassi also beforehand declared.

Arctangent organiser James Scarlett says: “As much as I’m anxious this is the very best line up we’ve ever experienced at ATG and I seriously just can’t hold out to see what Chelsea Wolfe has in retail store for the Thursday evening Major Stage headline slot. We’ve been speaking about building this materialize for a handful of a long time now and 2020 just felt like the suitable time to make it a actuality.”

As well as Wolfe, US publish-rock band Caspian, singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle and mah-metallic band Intronaut have also been additional to the bill.

Other previously-declared bands include things like Leprous, Swans, Metz, The Locust, Maybeshewill, Oathbreaker, Agent Fresco, The Entire world Is A Wonderful Location & I Am No For a longer period Frightened To Die, Car or truck Bomb, Don Your Wounds, A.A. Williams, Tides From Nebula and Jo Quail.