Chelsea youngster Reece James signs a new contract to stay with the club until summer 2025

Chelsea youngster Reece James has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until summer 2025.

talkSPORT believes the 20-year-old has signed a £ 100,000-a-week deal following a groundbreaking campaign that has established him as a first-team regular.

AFP

Reece James has been in Chelsea’s books since he was six

The right-back obliged Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bill Gilmour to promise the club its long-term future.

Meanwhile, the talks between the blues and Tammy Abraham continue as they also strive to extend the contract for the English youngster.

Abraham scored 15 goals for Frank Lampard’s men in all competitions this season, who are currently fourth in the Premier League.

The youngster is also a permanent member of Gareth Southgate’s squad and is expected to join his 23-man squad for Euro 2020.

James said: “It was my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week after week and have a contract for another five and a half years to make that dream come true again.

“I always wanted to be here and another five and a half years mean a lot to me and my family.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “The smooth integration of Reece into the team despite the missed start of the season was unmistakable for everyone involved.

Getty Images – Getty

James forced his way into the first team competition this season

“And the fact that another exciting young player is part of the club’s future is the result of the great work of our academy, our lending department, our new coaching staff and of course the player himself.

“Reece started his football education with us at the age of six, and his loan from Wigan last season paved the way for a good start to his career with the Chelsea team.

“We are very pleased that he now has the perfect opportunity to build on this and to be an important player for us for many years to come.”