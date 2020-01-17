Chelsea youngsters study under Frank Lampard, but Reece James and Tammy Abraham can make it to England’s Euro 2020 squad

It was a welcome change for Chelsea fans to see a team full of English talent after having the opportunity to shine in the first team of the season.

A ban on transfers over the summer and the subsequent arrival of blues legend Frank Lampard as chief have quickly changed the club’s long-term strategy.

Frank Lampard has rejuvenated Chelsea and given young English talents the chance to shine

Tammy Abraham and Reece James both took their chance and established themselves as regular players on the first team.

Fiyako Tomori and Mason Mount, who both worked with Lampard on the championship side derby last season, were also impressive.

The shape of the blues may not be exactly what it was at a certain point in the season, but all English stars will have England in mind before the 2020 European Championship.

They’ll try to be even more impressive against Newcastle this Saturday – live on talkSPORT,

Below, talkSPORT.com evaluated the chances that six Chelsea youths have to form Southgate’s 23-man squad this summer.

Fikayo Tomori – stay at home

Still very raw, but has all the ingredients to become a top-class center-back.

Tomori was definitely a bright spot this season and has already impressed Southgate when he made his England debut against Kosovo last year.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez is likely to face Harry Maguire and John Stones, which means the 22-year-old may have to wait until he starts his first major tournament.

Michael Keane was also a regular player before him, but his ability to play on the right will help him build the plane in June.

Fikayo Tomori made his England debut against Kosovo

Mason Mount – stay at home

Mount has made excellent progress under Lampard in both Derby and Chelsea and has established himself as a first team regular at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old is a hard-working and energetic midfielder, but his creativity can sometimes be questioned.

And while Mount is seriously considering a place in Southgate’s squad, he might miss Aston Villas Jack Grealish and Leicesters James Maddison, who have been more consistent with their contributions in the last third.

Mount still has an outside chance as Southgate appears to be unsure as to whether Maddison previously hesitated to cover the former Norwich star.

Mason Mount is facing a fight for entry into the English squad

Tammy Abraham – In the squad

Abraham was a revelation under Lampard’s leadership this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions for the blues.

If Harry Kane fails after surgery on his left Achilles tendon by April, it could be more important to Southgate than many expected, although Danny Ings may have something to say about it.

His goal rate has slowed, which could be cause for concern, especially since he rose to a flyer in three games due to his early sevens clatter.

But still, with Jamie Vardy retired, a quick advance to the goal is required, whether as a starter or in the squad.

Tammy Abraham was in great shape for Chelsea this season

Reece James – Stay Home

There is a lot of competition on the right, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aaron-Wan Bissaka and Kieran Trippier, who are all very good players.

Jonjoe Kenny is excellently borrowed in the Bundesliga, with Schalke, Max Aarons, a rising star in Norwich, and Kyle Walker still on the payroll.

James’s maturity contradicts his years, and his pace, strength, and performance make him an asset, but this summer could come too soon given the other opportunities Southgate has to offer.

Reece James has been in Chelsea’s books since he was six

Callum Hudson-Odoi – In the squad

The Chelsea youngster was first appointed to the senior team in March 2019 after experiencing a breakthrough on Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi is a special offensive talent who can play in the flank as well as in the middle. Its progress has been hampered in the past year.

However, he will have plenty of opportunity to be impressed by Lampard by the end of the season – and must use it.

If so, you’d be very surprised if you didn’t see him on the plane as he has the potential to be an elite level game changer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi still has to prove himself in England

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – stay at home

An incredibly talented soccer player, but since his return to the first team is still unclear, it could be a race against time for Loftus-Cheek to interfere in Southgate’s thinking.

He undoubtedly fits into the system implemented by the Three Lions boss and used at the 2018 World Cup, but if he doesn’t have regular first team action by the end of the season, he won’t be in the squad.

As simple as that.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was in excellent shape before his injury

