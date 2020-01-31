Chelsea’s iconic Daunt Books expected to close due to crippling business rates

Daunt Books in Chelsea will soon close due to crippling business rates and declining population which makes the area feel “like a seaside town,” said its director.

Brett Wolstencroft, 56, co-founded the company in his flagship Marylebone store in 1990 with James Daunt, now managing director of Waterstones.

They opened the fourth Daunt Books at Fulham Road in 2008 – replacing The Pan Bookshop – when rents and prices were “already very high”.

He organized signing sessions with Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, and actor and actor David Walliams.

But times got tough in 2017 when prices at the Chelsea store rose 70%, a dramatic change that hit London businesses.

The drop in traffic contributed to a “perfect storm” that made the store unsustainable, despite the continued success of the company’s six other London branches.

“We opened at a time when rents were already very high,” said Wolstencroft, who lives in Kent.

“We were hoping it would be a great bookstore as we made our way through it.

“But now it’s like being in a seaside town. There are not as many local residents who live here 365 days a week. The neighborhood is less busy than before, it’s just a fact. We noticed it elsewhere on the street. “

He added: “As the steps have decreased, so have our profits. Local change has been gradual change. We have very loyal customers, but we are not making progress in getting new ones. It is exceptionally sad. “

Despite the closure, Wolstencroft believes the current bookstore climate is not that bad.

“It’s a pot market in London but there are places where it can work much better. We are about to open a new store in Oxford, ”he said. “Our other London stores have been busier than ever, and the books are becoming more beautiful and interesting.

“Chelsea was one of our best shops in terms of loyal customers and excellent staff. We have been a cultural glue in the community. “

Rather than the closure brought on by a recent rent hike, Wolstencroft said they hoped there would be “a downward adjustment” to help them cope with the increasing pressures. Without the help, he decided not to renew the store lease until the end of March.

He also said the closure was not linked to a 2017 planning request that would have seen his aging building converted into offices and a restaurant.

No date has been set for the closure, but Wolstencrfot said it would be “mid-February.”

Staff from the Chelsea store will be transferred to work at the company’s other London branches. Chelsea’s book inventory will also be “absorbed” by other stores.

