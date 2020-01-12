Chelsea’s Kurt ‘Happy’ Zouma provides a brilliant explanation for his unusual middle name, revealing that his parents were inspired by film star Jean-Claude Van Damme

Loading...

Kurt Zouma’s teammates will all tell you that he is a pretty happy guy – a smiley who is not on the pitch but is very strong.

However, few are aware that the Chelsea defender was born to do so.

His full name is bizarrely Kurt Happy Zouma, and the Frenchman tells talkSPORT that he should embody a combination of strength and joy.

Zouma explains: “It came from a movie. Before I was born, my mother and father saw a film. I think it was kick boxer where Jean-Claude Van Damme beat everyone.

“At the end of the film it was written that Van Damme’s name was Kurt. My father just said to my mother that we will call this baby Kurt so that he is as strong as Van Damme.

“Then my mother added” Happy “so I can be happy and be a happy guy. It’s pretty accurate, I would say!

“It works pretty well, I know my team laughs about it because it’s a crazy story. But it’s a very good story.”

The Blues are in extremely bad shape at home and have suffered two losses against Southampton and Bournemouth.

This comes between two big away wins at Arsenal and Tottenham, but Zouma insists that the blues still feel comfortable in front of their own fans.

“Maybe it’s the mindset or the way we play the game. We just think it will be easy at home with the fans behind us,” he added.

“Maybe we don’t have the same focus as in the big games. We are still a young team, we have to learn to deal with every game. “

