Chelsea’s miserable Newcastle record, including Moussa Sissoko’s dream home debut and a shocking defeat for Jose Mourinho, has been revealed

Chelsea have fought for victories in Newcastle since 2011. Is it going to be deja vu on Saturday – live on talkSPORT?

The only manager to score three points during that time was Maurizio Sarri, and that was only possible thanks to a late own goal.

Getty Images – Getty

Chelsea doesn’t like to play in St. James’ Park

St. James’ Park seems to be a fool for Chelsea for unknown reasons.

However, the Blues will assess their chances against Newcastle on Saturday, only Liverpool (28) have collected more points away this season than Frank Lampard’s team (22).

Below, talkSPORT.com looks back at Chelsea’s last six visits to Tyneside.

Newcastle 3-2 Chelsea, February 2013

For Moussa Sissoko, it was a home game to remember. He scored two goals when Newcastle came up against Rafa Benitez ‘Chelsea from behind.

The Magpies took the lead four minutes before the break thanks to Jonas Gutierrez’s header, but were held back shortly after Frank Lampard’s great long-range shot.

Juan Mata put Chelsea in the lead with an equally brilliant finish shortly after the hour, and dampened Fernando Torres’ dismissal in the top corner.

Getty Images – Getty

Moussa Sissoko’s winning goal ensured a brilliant performance

Sissoko, who made a £ 1.8 million deal from Toulouse in the January transfer window, pulled his new page level after turning a Yoan Gouffran rebound home.

And the French midfielder made a perfect home debut in the 90th minute with a hard, low goal against Petr Cech.

Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea, November 2013

Chelsea were one of the favorites in the game after six wins in all competitions.

The blues flew under Jose Mourinho, who was responsible for a second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Getty Images – Getty

Loic Remy added a second later

The only loss in Chelsea’s Premier League this season was against Everton.

An unmarked Gouffran headed a teasing free kick from Yohan Cabaye in the 68th minute before Loic Remy paid attention to the points late.

Newcastle 2-1 Chelsea, December 2014

Thanks to Papiss Cisses double pack in a memorable game, the Magpies Chelsea have suffered their first defeat of the season.

The new blues newcomer Diego Costa had scored 11 goals in his first 15 games in England – and would have liked to contribute to his record against Fabricio Coloccini and Steven Taylor.

The central defensive pair, however, kept Chelsea’s talisman silent when Cisse stole the show.

Getty Images – Getty

Chelsea couldn’t handle Papiss Cisse

He won 2-0 in the second half when Alan Pardew’s team suffered a nervous end.

Taylor received a second yellow marching order in the 81st minute before substitute Didier Drogba halved the deficit two minutes later.

Despite the late Chelsea pressure and six minutes of stoppage time, Newcastle held out.

The Blues lost just three league games this season when they won the Premier League title.

Newcastle 2-2 Chelsea, September 2015

Chelsea’s defeat was set to continue when Ayoze Perez and Georginio Wijnaldum beat Newcastle 2-0 to a terribly out of shape Mourinho team.

The Premier League defender had won only two of his first six games before the competition at St. James’ Park.

IAN MACNICOL / AFP

That day Willian was Chelsea’s savior

But the blues showed fighting spirit to save a draw thanks to the late goals from Ramires and Willian.

Newcastle 3-0 Chelsea, May 2018

Chelsea’s shortcomings were exempted due to Newcastle’s relegation to the 2015/16 season championship.

In their first major league season under Benitez’s leadership, Newcastle beat Chelsea in Antonio Contes’ last league match, which was responsible for the West London club.

The Blues had little chance of finishing in the top four, but had to prevail against the Magpies and hope Brighton was victorious against Liverpool.

Getty Images – Getty

Ayoze Perez ended Chelsea’s first four hopes

However, goals from Dwight Gayle and Perez (2) and Liverpool’s 4-0 win have destroyed the opportunity for Champions League football.

The blues won 1-0 over Manchester United in the FA Cup final a week later, but that wasn’t enough to save Contes job.

Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea, August 2018

Chelsea fans must have been afraid of traveling to Newcastle so early in the season when the schedule list came out.

But under Sarri, the blues won at St. James’ Park for the first time since December 2011 when DeAndre Yedlin scored the own goal in the 87th minute.

Getty Images – Getty

Eden Hazard gave Chelsea the lead in St. James’ Park

An Eden Hazard penalty gave Chelsea the lead in the 76th minute, but the game seemed to be a draw when Joselu equalized seven minutes before the end.

Marcos Alonso’s flank was brought in by Yedlin, however, to secure Sarri’s 100 percent start as Chelsea boss.

GameDay is on talkSPORT on Saturday as we bring THREE live Premier League comments through our network, including Newcastle vs. Chelsea at 5:30 p.m.