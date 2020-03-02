cheltenham-festival-2020:-race-by-race-routine,-start-times-and-results-all-reside-on-talksport

The thrills and spills of the Cheltenham Festival will consider centre stage once again subsequent week as the renowned race conference gears up for its 2020 version.
From Females Day to St Patrick’s Thursday and, of study course, the Gold Cup alone, Cheltenham is a firm favourite on the racing calendar.
With 28 races operate all through the four-day extravaganza, it can be tough retaining up with what race is on upcoming.
talkSPORT will the moment once again be bringing you the most effective of the action from Prestbury Park and here’s your race-by-race tutorial for this year’s pageant.
Cheltenham Pageant 2020: Race agenda
Day One particular: Winner Working day – 10th March 2020
- 13: 30 The Sky Wager Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
- 14: 10 The Racing Submit Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase
- 14: 50 The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase
- 15: 30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Problem Trophy
- 16: 10 The Mares’ Hurdle
- 16: 50 The Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
- 17: 30 The National Hunt Steeple Chase Obstacle Cup
Working day Two: Women Working day – 11th March 2020
- 13: 30 The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
- 14: 10 The RSA Insurance Novices’ Steeple Chase
- 14: 50 The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
- 15: 30 The Betway Queen Mom Winner Steeple Chase
- 16: 10 The Glenfarclas Cross Place Steeple Chase
- 16: 50 The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
- 17: 30 The Weatherbys Winner Bumper
Working day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – 12th March 2020
- 13: 30 The Marsh Novices’ Chase
- 14: 10 The Pertemps Community Closing
- 14: 50 The Ryanair Steeple Chase
- 15: 30 The Paddy Ability Stayers’ Hurdle
- 16: 10 The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate
- 16: 50 The Countrywide Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares Novices’ Hurdle
- 17: 30 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Problem Cup Handicap Steeple Chase
Day 4: Gold Cup Day – 13th March 2020
- 13: 30 The JCB Triumph Hurdle
- 14: 10 The Randox Wellbeing County Handicap Hurdle
- 14: 50 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
- 15: 30 The Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase
- 16: 10 The St. James’s Location Foxhunter Steeple Chase Obstacle Cup
- 16: 50 Johnny Henderson Grand Yearly Handicap Chase
- 17: 30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdl