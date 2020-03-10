Cheltenham Festival hygiene measures

Cheltenham officials have backed measures in place to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Numbers have created a larger number of sinks and hand sanitizer stations, as a crowd, about 60,000 daily, and horses descend on the Cotswolds from Britain, Ireland and France.

Ian Renton, the regional head of the South West Jockey Club races, told the BBC Breakfast: “We have been in very close contact with the Government for the past two weeks and we have heard and heard them for advice. theirs, and they have been excellent Helps to tell us what they think is right.

“As we heard yesterday, they want business to continue as usual in this country and sporting events like this to happen.”

“Therefore, we have taken many precautions to ensure that contestants have access to soap and water and can follow government hygiene advice.

“We have created 24 disinfectant gel plates, which arrived with us last night, to ensure that contestants can take all possible precautions.”

When asked what impact the cancellation of the Festival would have had, Renton said: “We have insurance to cover these events, as we said we would have followed the advice in every direction.

“I think everyone is looking forward to these four days. The festival is very much an event in the UK and Ireland. Here comes horses, riders and coaches.”

“We have some runners from France over the course of four days, but it is less international than flat races.”

“It is a great event for all participants as well as locally. It is a great event for the local economy, so we are very happy that the Government has considered that the Festival should continue this year.”