Cher postpones Tampa concert as coronavirus spreads

Cher performs in live performance through her “Here We Go All over again Tour” at The Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Picture by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cher has postponed her tour, which includes an approaching Tampa display, thanks to the coronavirus.

The superstar was scheduled to deliver her “Here We Go Again” tour to Amalie Arena on March 26. That concert, along with the rest of her tour dates, have been postponed successful quickly, according to Amalie Arena.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my enthusiasts and my touring loved ones will come initially. The displays have been genuinely special but, nothing at all is extra important than everybody’s security. I’m psyched to see all people when we’re back out on the street,” the singer reported.

We Dont Realize How Quite a few Ppl we Come In Call with.On The Bus We Talked About All The Ppl We have Met💋🤝Since This Flu Begun.Cant Stop by Mom,Incase I’m Positive.You should 🧼🧽 YOUR Arms WITH Very hot Water,OR PURELL,& DONT Touch UR Facial area,Shake🤲🏻,Get 2 Near,& Allow Ppl Breathe On You🤗

— Cher (@cher) March 12, 2020

The live performance has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Tickets that ended up purchased for the March clearly show will be honored on the new day. Enthusiasts who want to preserve their tickets and present-day seats do not have to do everything.

If you just cannot make the new day, refunds are offered at the stage of buy.

everybody’s safety. I’m fired up to see absolutely everyone when we’re back out on the road.” explained CHER.

At the moment held tickets will be honored for a new date, and no motion is wanted if enthusiasts want to retain their tickets and existing seat destinations. Refunds can be received at place of purchase

— Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) March 12, 2020

Most recent ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: