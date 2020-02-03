“Cherish The Day” video interview with Ava DuVernay and more

In her hit song “Cherish the Day”, Sade wonders about “deep love” and how she won’t be caught “running away”. Easier said (or sung) than done, right?

Cue OWN’s next love anthology, aptly titled Cherish the Day.

At the end of last year, a group of journalists was invited to the charming ARRAY Creative Campus in Los Angeles. (It’s a warm, welcoming Mecca, all of you. They even have church pews.) We had an intimate meeting with Ava DuVernay, Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller to discuss the upcoming love anthology, Cherish The Day.

According to the press release via OWN:

The first chapter of Cherish the Day recounts the moving relationship of a couple, each episode spanning one day. The story will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that oblige us to remain faithful to those we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) plays Gently James and Alano Miller (Underground) plays Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, the full season spanning five years in eight episodes.

I got a glimpse of the first four episodes of the series and immediately thought of my mom. As I mentioned before, my mother’s television spends a large part of her electronic life at OWN. I remember very well the day when I had to announce that her new favorite show, Love Is, had been canceled. Well, after catching part of the show, I can confidently say that it will make a welcome substitution in the void of romantic drama.

As the format of the Cherish the Day episode spanned a single day, The Root sat down with DuVernay, Roquemore and Miller to discuss the pivotal day that changed their lives. Roquemore (who is an energy ball) and Miller (who has an intense pair of eyes that will melt the viewer’s heart) agree that this is the day they were booked for this same show.

During the group panel, The Root asked DuVernay about his casting process and the importance of finding his man and his wife. For the director, it was important to capture a “flicker” which would eventually become a “fire”.

“It’s a bit of a compromise for the first two episodes, I didn’t want (their chemistry) to be combustible right away,” confirmed DuVernay. “I thought it was the two actors who had the quality of” slow motion “that I was looking for. Besides, I just want to work with both. I followed their work. I felt like Xosha is a great lady. And I don’t know why no one else saw this. But they will do it now. “

“And I feel like (Alano) is a leading swashbuckling man and we have to see everything. All. Yes, ”DuVernay chuckled as the group of journalists burst out laughing.

The series also stars Michael Beach, Cicely Tyson, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart. In addition, DuVernay continues its propensity to “walk the walk” by achieving full gender parity with the production team of Cherish Tthe Day composed of more than 50% women, including 18 women heads of department. Tyson depicts the wise Miss Luma and she pronounces a standout line which, for me, fully sums up Duvernay in his journey: “Boxes are a prison.”

In addition to looking into the eyes of the “traditional” cinema trip and taking a road less traveled (she told us that she had taken a camera at the age of 33!), DuVernay touched on several areas such as documentaries, dramas, miniseries, video clips and more. So I had to ask DuVernay how she gets out of the boxes so hard … or is it fearless?

“To me it’s less fear, it’s not to be afraid,” said DuVernay. “It is literally less afraid. And while I walk in the spaces, I meet things or I try to break a ceiling or do what I do. I just remember (that) I don’t have to be brave to do it. I just need to be less afraid enough to start, be less afraid to start and get in. ”

“We are blacks, we are going to get there,” said DuVernay. This part.

Cherish the Day debuts on OWN on a two-night premiere on February 11 and 12.

