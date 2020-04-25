Chernobyl Bone Marrow Particles – Physician Opinion

On May 2, 1986, while visiting a colleague and friend of Richard O’Reilly, head of the department of bone transplantation at the Sloan Kettering Memorial Institute in New York, I received a phone call. From Richard Champlin, who worked at the Bone Marrow Transformation Center at UCLA. He spoke very quickly, so I took a moment to understand from his cheerful voice that he was about to leave for Moscow the next day.

He is on the verge of making a splash on the unknown number of Chernobyl nuclear survivors, which happened a few days earlier, on April 26. Robert Gale, president of UCLA, is already there. And, Champlin told me, they want me to join them.

The survivors of Chernobyl were spotted by a torch from a damaged engine. Because bone marrow is a bone that we produce in our daily blood cells, the cells of the cells that live in the bone marrow are always divided. In general, the cell division in our body is slower and more likely to die due to exposure to the sun. Thus, the appearance of high blood pressure is associated with a failure of the development of the blood system, possibly a death condition that can be corrected by a partial reversal.

My experience of taking a dose depends on the treatment of children with cerebral palsy (“pediatric”) and leprosy, but the Chernobyl team knows that I have created a way to “clean” the blanket so that able to transport people without a fair match between the donor and the recipient – something that will be useful after the disaster. Shortly after that first call, I got another one, from Bob Gale in Moscow, who explained to me in no uncertain terms that Russia wanted me to join the group, and that he and the Russian health minister would wait for me when it came down . found me through immigration even without a passport by an Israeli passport, and even though the Soviet Union ended diplomatic relations with Israel in the 1960s.

Get your history fixed in one place: subscribe to the weekly LIMAN History Journal report

I was pleased and immediately set out, heading to the airport a few days later with 20 suitcases and supplies prepared by O’Reilly and his team over the weekend. While we were trying so hard about designing a project, a man from the Israeli Embassy asked to speak to me. He told me that from the time I landed in Russia I had to close my eyes. I was a little worried about the preparation of the worry, but no doubt his warning words went into a panic in my childhood, dominated by the Cold War films and the myths about living above the Iron Curtain. However, the next ten days demonstrate the value of international doctors’ cooperation in times of crisis, although politics may succeed as it may not.

Related Articles

As promised, when I landed at the airport on May 6, Bob Gale was there to meet me, along with the Russian Minister of Health, who were all smiling. We cleared the transit and customs, and shortly after we made our way to No Hospital. 6, where casualties from Chernobyl, many of them firefighters who were sent to the wreckage to stop it from falling, were transferred after the disaster.

My first thought of Hospital No. 6 has been difficult. I will never forget the smell of the horrid that hung there, the mixture of Lysol and an acrid, unknown aroma. The hospital’s army was full of soldiers and uniforms; next to them is an outdoor dining tent and after this I can see everywhere the cracks of the wall and the plaster. At the entrance to the hospital we were greeted by Dr. Baranov, a senior blood pressure specialist. We were shown to a room on the third floor where an old laminar stands, which was needed for sterile work. This is where I set up my laboratory, and the only hospital option to be deployed there. At the hotel that night, my productivity was high and I could not sleep. In the past, I used to clean many countries, but I have never been under similar conditions in Moscow.

The next morning, after breakfast, I met a man named Stefanov, who would be my guardian. He introduced himself as a doctor, and soon I began to suspect that he was also there to keep an eye on the Soviet government. He helped me clear the baskets, with the help of a specialist who knew English to understand me, which I believed was Tanya. By the next day, we are ready to attempt the first turn. The process of cleaning the bone marrow usually takes ten hours, but the initial coverage took twelve as I spent a lot of time teaching Tanya, who was very professional and well-behaved but new to the task. Stefanov, at this time, who had no idea what to do with all the rest of the time while we were working, prepared a large roll of juices in a small kitchen at the end of the courtyard. Although he may have been following me, I have learned a lot from him, about living in the USSR and the Soviet he served – long, idle hours would disrupt any language.

The Story of Pornography

This Japanese Island becomes a Coronavirus Warning to the World

Hokkaido, Japan, is shut down early and contains an outbreak. When the governor lifts some restrictions, the second storm kicks in even harder

By May 11, we had a fourth and final replacement, under the control of Tanya while I was in charge. Everything went as planned but all odds were that the chances of success were too low since the patient had suffered from an infection before being transplanted – in fact, unfortunately, the patient died before the chance for a new injury in body of him. make an impact. This last episode brought an end to me, dedicated to the treatment of four patients receiving a wound dressing; the other six correspond to donors. In the evening, we went out to Bolshoi to watch Don Quixote’s concert. The experience is one of elegance, in a large living room with glass windows in the intersection. It was an interesting contrast to the state of stress and anxiety in the hospital. The next day, I visited the Kremlin and in the evening I attended a concert at the Conservatorium. Our customers try hard to put us on our strong footing, but the odds are still high.

On May 15, after the service, a large press conference was held with journalists from around the world, with whom we met Walter Cronkite and Peter Arnett. I was told that there would be a short notice to reporters in Russia, which would include a brief mention of my relationship with the Weizmann Institute of Israel. Only a few days later I realized how much I was going to accept that. A friend of mine who speaks Russian who followed Pravda translated the press statement, telling me that, while the press release mentioned that Dr. Champlin and Dr. Gale Americans, not to mention the fact that I come from Israel or where I work.

The next morning they are very kind. Tanya gave me, on behalf of everyone at the hospital, a Russian wooden spoon and a small samvar. Stefanov took me on a final trip for Lenin Hill which is in charge of the city. And the return home was as exciting as my ten days in Moscow. I am amazed at the reporters who greet me at the airport. I do not know how easily the story about the strange thing I did to get a dose of bone in the post-Cold War era.

It’s been several years since that trip to Moscow in May 1986. Three years later we published the results of those hostages in the New England Journal of Medicine. It is interesting to note that only two patients survived one of these four non-donors and therefore those who received bone marrow transplantation. Of course, it is very difficult to draw any conclusions from such an exhaustive list, but this has always been a contentious and thought-provoking piece in the bone-marrow version. We also have some insight into how to treat unhealthy patients who are exposed to extreme light; archeology in this field expanded only then.

But in the face of the current global catastrophe, a lesson in those ten days of Moscow may be more important. Medical and scientific cooperation took place on the fringes even during the Cold War – and if we can do it then it will probably still be today.

Yair Reisner Professor Emeritus of Immunology at the Weizmann Medical Center, where he served from 1981-2018, serving as president of the Department of Immunology between 2005-2014. After retiring In 2018, he formed a working group at MD Anderson Cancer Center and serves as the head of molecular research in the field of cell biology and cell biology, led by his senior colleague and colleague in Moscow. Dr.

Get Our History Online. Post today’s news in context and view important information from archives.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) Opinion