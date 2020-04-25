Chernobyl Diary Star Dimitri Diatchenko “dies at the age of 52”

Dimitri Diatchenko unfortunately died (photo: FilmMagic)

Dimitri Diatchenko, the star of Chernobyl diaries, reportedly died at the age of 52.

The actor was found dead at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, and his brother confirmed the sad news for TMZ.

The site reports that his death was not associated with the coronavirus and there were no signs of an unclean game.

The cause of Dymitr’s death is currently unknown.

The star was best known for her roles in the Chernobyl diaries, the horror of 2012, which follows six tourists visiting Pripyat, the former home of the workers of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.

He also found his mark in movies, including Get Smart, Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

He was best known for his role in Chernobyl diaries (photo: Getty Images)

He started his career in the 90s (photo: WireImage)

Dimitri began operating in the 90s, as well as former national heavyweight champion Tae Kwon Do.

He also appeared in Alias ​​alongside Jennifer Garner, How I Met Your Mother and Sons of Anarchy.

The last role of the actor was in the series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in which he also played characters in video games, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Evolve and Call Of Duty: Heroes.

Hailing from San Francisco, Dimitri was also a great classical guitarist and performed on some of his movie soundtracks.

