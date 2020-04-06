Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Area Sees Radiation Surge 16 Times Higher Than Normal After Forest Fires

Jermaine Hoffman
Forest fires that occurred in the exclusion zone around Chernobyl over the weekend caused a spike in radiation levels, according to authorities.

The fire, which was lit on Saturday near a power plant, quickly spread to cover more than 20 hectares, the Ukrainian civil protection agency said.

“There is bad news – radiation above normal at the fire center,” Yegor Firsov, head of the country’s ecological inspection service, said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

