Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Area Sees Radiation Surge 16 Times Higher Than Normal After Forest Fires

Forest fires that occurred in the exclusion zone around Chernobyl over the weekend caused a spike in radiation levels, according to authorities.

The fire, which was lit on Saturday near a power plant, quickly spread to cover more than 20 hectares, the Ukrainian civil protection agency said.

“There is bad news – radiation above normal at the fire center,” Yegor Firsov, head of the country’s ecological inspection service, said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

In the post, a video was included to show the Geiger counter with readings showing that the radiation level was 16 times higher than normal at the scene of the fire, AFP reported.

However, Firsov noted that the level of radiation in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, located about 60 miles to the south, was normal. Meanwhile, emergency services say that people living in the immediate area are not in danger of a radiation surge.

However, the service acknowledged that increasing radiation levels in several places had caused some “difficulties” for emergency respondents when it came to putting out fires themselves.

Authorities sent around 90 firefighters, two water carriers and a helicopter to deal with the fire on Saturday.

On Sunday morning the fire did not appear to burn, according to emergency services. In addition, there is no longer an increase in the level of radiation in the air.

Emergency services also reported other small fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone over the weekend covering about five hectares, according to the Associated Press.

Fires are relatively common in forests in the Chernobyl exclusion zone of about one thousand square miles, which were created in 1986 after the worst nuclear disaster in the world.

The disaster occurred on April 26 of that year after the failure of the No. 1 reactor safety test. 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant caused a large explosion, which released large amounts of radiation into the environment, polluting vast areas of Europe.

The disaster forced tens of thousands of people to move from the exclusion zone, although a small number remains to this day after refusing to leave.

This picture, taken on April 5, 2020, shows someone holding a Geiger counter at the location of a forest fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, not far from a nuclear power plant.

Three other reactors at the power plant continued to operate into the following decade until the site was finally shut down in 2000 due to international pressure, DW reported.

Shortly after the disaster, authorities built a large “sarcophagus” around the No. reactor. 4 as a temporary measure to limit the spread of radiation to the environment.

In 2018, construction was completed on a new structure known as the “New Safe Place” or “New Shelter,” which was designed to keep radiation contained for about 100 years because degraded sarcophagi were dismantled and decontaminated.

In the following years, it has emerged that the combination of human error and critical design flaws in the reactor tends to be blamed for the nuclear disaster.