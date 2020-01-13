Cherry Bullet Currently Unable to Leave Manila Due to Volcano Eruption

Loading...

Cherry Bullet currently cannot return to Korea from Manila, the Philippines.

On January 13, FNC Entertainment announced: “We attended the 24th Asian Television Awards in Manila, the Philippines, on January 11 and 12, and a volcano erupted near Manila. Members and staff stay safe in a hotel and monitor the situation. “

The agency assured: “They were due to return to Korea on January 13, but due to the airport closure, they will return as soon as the situation is normalized. We sincerely hope that there will be no damage to local residents and fans. We will do our best to get Cherry Bullet home safely. “

According to the international press organization Reuters, the Taal volcano started its volcanic activity early in the morning of January 12. It was the first time in 43 years that the volcano had erupted. Manila International Airport said on Twitter: “Operation of Ninoy Aquino International Airport has been temporarily suspended due to volcanic ash.”

Source (1)

Superior photo credit: Xportsnews

How do you feel in this article?