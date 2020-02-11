Cherry Bullet talks about her return with 7 members, the love of her senior classmates, and more

On February 11, Cherry Bullet presented a showcase for their new single “Hands Up” at Yes24 Live Hall.

“Hands Up” is a trap-style track that samples Beethoven’s “Für Elise” and combines an addictive riff with an 808 sound. The lyrics are about enjoying the atmosphere without worrying about what others think of you.

Yuju said, “We have returned after nine months. This is the first time we have played with seven members, so I can’t wait to do it. Thanks to the fans who were waiting for us. “

Haeyoon said, “We are a team that combines the sweetness of cherries and the energy of balls. Last year we presented our adorable side, so this year we are ready to show our energetic and talented sides. “

Jimin from AOA, who is their main partner at FNC Entertainment, helped write the lyrics for “Hands Up”. Yuju said, “She not only wrote lyrics, but also helped make the recording of the rap games.

Jiwon added, “It wasn’t just this album. When we made our debut, we gave her a CD and officially greeted her. She said we should eat chicken feet together and invited us to go with her. We want to go there as soon as possible. “

May also shared: “Jung Yong Hwa also sent us chicken and other food during our videoclip shooting. We were truly grateful. “

Cherry Bullet made its debut in January 2019 with “Q&A” and made a comeback in May with “Really Really”. In December, FNC Entertainment announced that Mirae, Kokoro and Linlin had left the group. “Hands Up” is therefore the first return of Cherry Bullet with its new range of seven members.

Members discussed the new programming and shared what they have changed since last year. Bora said, “This decision was made after discussions between the agency and the members. We deeply regret the fans who had to wait. We also have regrets because they were members with whom we have been for a long time. “

May added, “We were busy with preparations for the return, so we couldn’t contact each other. But we all encourage each other in the paths we have chosen. “

Speaking of changes, Chaerin said, “We had to strengthen our choreography, so I increased my stamina by exercising. I think it really came up at the Idol Star 2020 Track and Field Championships. “She added later,” We are not resting from start to finish in this choreography. We have to perfect our own parts while respecting the global training. “

Bora said, “We didn’t just practice our own songs and dances, but we did a lot of cover dances and practicing expressions on stage.” She continued, “We wanted to show a new Cherry Bullet in our clip. We are the developers of the Cherry Bullet operating system and we wanted to show that we are actively updating. “

Check out the Cherry Bullet MV for “Hands Up” here!

Source (1) (2)

