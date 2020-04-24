Chesapeake Energy extends earnings as oil recovers by adopting the poison pill

Chesapeake Energy shares (CHK) – On Friday, Get Report returned to growing higher, adding earnings of over 90% in the past three days, after the oil and hydrocarbon perforator announced that it had adopted a poisoned pill to thwart any takeover attempt induced by the its low share price.

A rebound in crude oil prices from unprecedented negative territory helped raise the share price of Oklahoma City-based punchers this week, which has now nearly doubled since it closed on Monday at a record low of $ 14.38.

The gains were extended in trading on the premier market on Friday after the company announced its so-called poisoned pill plan, an industry term that describes the damage another company or investor will suffer if they attempt to accumulate a large amount of a capital cut down.

The Chesapeake shareholder rights plan can be exercised if a person or group acquires 4.9% or more of the company’s outstanding ordinary shares, the company said in a statement. Under these conditions, rightholders can purchase ordinary shares at a 50% discount or Chesapeake can exchange all rights for one share.

The purpose of the shareholder rights plan is to protect Chesapeake’s assets known as “net carry-overs of net operating losses”, which offer special tax exemptions. At the end of last year, Chesapeake had $ 7.6 billion in so-called carryovers to offset future federal taxable income, according to the company.

Earlier this month, Chesapeake’s shareholders approved an inverse division of one share for up to 200 shares. The company is among the most financially precarious from the oil majors, with $ 192 million of bonds falling due in August on a total debt load of over $ 9 billion, according to Bloomberg.

.