chester-bennington:-chris-cornell-will-be-remembered-as-a-person-of-the-biggest-influences-of-our-time

A thirty day period ahead of his death in 2017, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington spoke exclusively with Metal Hammer to fork out tribute to his friend Chris Cornell.

The Soundgarden star took his very own lifetime on May well 18, 2017 – with the complete, formerly unpublished interview with Bennington, who also died by suicide just two months afterwards, featuring in the manufacturer new situation of Steel Hammer journal, which is on sale now.

Requested what he imagined Cornell’s legacy would be, Bennington replied: “His legacy are his youngsters and his wife. His family members will be his legacy. I assume, musically, he stands without question as currently being one of the greatest influences of our time, from one of the finest bands of all time.

“His contribution to audio is unrivalled. Definitely there is tons of good musicians who add to the heritage of new music, but I consider Soundgarden in particular – as properly as Chris on his have – will be recognised as getting amid the greats. In terms of his songs, I consider which is undeniable.

“In conditions of him as a human being, who he was as a father, as a partner, household gentleman, pal – he was a terrific human being, and a fantastic man or woman. And I imagine his children will develop up to do special matters with their life.”

The 6-website page interview with Bennington also sees the late Linkin Park vocalist reflecting on how he and Cornell to start with satisfied, the occasions they shared onstage together, singing at Cornell’s funeral and far more.

