Chester Bennington’s Gray Daze announce the long awaited album ‘Amends’

Gray Daze, the band Chester Bennington was in before joining Linkin Park, have announced a new album and released a new track called “Sickness” that features the singer’s late vocals.

The Phoenix-based band also shared details about “Amends”, their highly anticipated third album with newly recorded music with newly mastered vocals from the group’s long-out of print and largely undiscovered back catalog.

First performed tonight (February 6th) by Annie Mac as her “hottest record”, “Sickness” follows the release of the album’s first single, “What’s in the Eye”. The song is also accompanied by a video.

Regarding the video concept of the song, Gray Daze founder and drummer Sean Dowdell said, “This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15 years old. He was bullied at school and one day badly beaten. That was the day I took on a role as a protector and almost older brother figure for Chester, which has continued since after his death. “

Bennington’s widow Talinda announced last December that the 1990s group had planned a reform with the late singer and was in the process of re-recording the music for an LP when he died in 2017.

According to a press release, “Amends” is the story of how it came to be one of the most famous voices in modern rock and also a moment full of circles among friends. “

The album will be released on April 10, 2020 and is available in various formats. Several iterations are available exclusively on the band’s website. You can pre-order the album here.

Tracklist “Changes”:

‘Illness’

‘Sometimes’

“What is inside?”

“The syndrome”

‘In time’

“Just Like Heroine”

“B12”

“Soul song”

“Morei Sky”

“She shines”

‘Calling out’

Last month, Gray Day released a mini documentary about her early days and her upcoming new album with his vocals.

The eight-minute video looks back on when Bennington joined the band at the age of 15. It also focuses on a reunion with Gray Daze that they had planned before the frontman committed suicide in 2017.