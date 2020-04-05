Chester Bennington’s Gray Daze Releases Third Single “Sometimes”

Chester Bennington’s Earl, his band in front of Linkin Park, has released the third single, Occasionally.

Taken from the upcoming “Remember” album (which has a new release date June 26 due to a coronavirus pandemic), the new single is accompanied by a music video that “demonstrates a message of hope written by Chester Bennington in unexpected times,” the release said.

Watch the “Sometimes” video below.

Written in 1994, “Sometimes” is the first single, “What’s in the Eye” and “Disease”.

Gray Dais co-founder and drummer Sean Dowdell said in a news release: “Chester was already a masterful lyricist at the age of 18 when he wrote the song (which was originally recorded when he was 21).”

“Like many of Chester’s lyrics, this is a message in this song that bad things are happening and things will improve there, it resonates very differently with the current crisis we are currently experiencing, and brings a message of hope.”

The 11-song “Corrections” was created by Grade Daisy in honor of lead singer Bennington, who passed away in 2017.

Due to coronavirus issues, the album’s original release date was April 10. As a thank you for understanding the fans, Gray Daze announced yesterday (April 4th) that they have offered fans the opportunity to tune into a full-fledged album for public listening, organized to this date, broadcast on the Internet on various platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

The “amendments” will be released on June 26th through Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order here.