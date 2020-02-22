[CHEVELLE Teases New Track In Studio Video]

CHEVELLE has uploaded online video footage of the band in the studio writing what it states is “the very last tune” for its impending album.

Very last 12 months, CHEVELLE vocalist/guitarist Pete Loeffler said that he wrote “about 25 tracks” for the band’s up coming disc, but that only 8 had been recorded at that position at Joe’s Property Of Compression studio in Pasadena, California with producer Joe Barresi (KYUSS, MELVINS, THE JESUS LIZARD).

In December, Pete described to the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station that “matters choose for a longer period than we thought” and that the band would get a couple much more months to make certain the history came out “that a lot superior.”

Pete also spoke about his earlier comment that CHEVELLE‘s future album was turning out to be a a lot more melodic affair than 2016’s “The North Corridor”.

“I signify, that is the thing,” he claimed. “You wake up… Absolutely everyone has to choose. You happen to be, like, ‘Am I gonna be in a good or a terrible mood these days?’ At minimum in my loved ones, we do… So, on the last two albums, it is been, like, I woke up and I was, like, ‘I wanna play hefty shit.’ And that’s where by we have been. But, truthfully, the tunes is way extra melodic on this 1.”

“The North Corridor” debuted at No. eight on the Billboard 200 album chart and developed a No. one Mainstream Rock solitary, “Joyride (Omen)”.

The band’s album of rarities from 2002-2016, “12 Bloody Spies: B-Sides And Rarities”, was produced in Oct 2018 through Epic.