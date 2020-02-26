[chevron-sends-three-hundred-british-staff-members-residence-as-coronavirus-precaution]

Chevron suggests it is monitoring the problem extremely closely, utilising the assistance of intercontinental and neighborhood well being authorities. — Justin Sullivan/Getty Pictures North The usa by using AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 26 ― Chevron Corp yesterday asked about 300 British staff members to function quickly from house just after an worker in its Canary Wharf office in London described a flu-like disease.

Traders, exploration and refining device team had been assigned to function remotely until test results can decide whether or not the worker has coronavirus, stated a human being familiar with the issue.

“Chevron carries on to check the predicament extremely intently, utilising the steering of international and local health and fitness authorities,” reported a Chevron spokeswoman. “Our most important problem is the overall health and safety of our employees and we are using precautionary steps to decrease their threat of exposure. It is our coverage to not present details of our workforce.” ― Reuters