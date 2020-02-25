‘chewie-mode’-unveiled-on-millennium-falcon:-smugglers-operate-at-disneyland’s-star-wars-land

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — There’s a way to unlock a new experience on Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.
Disneyland verified Monday that the Star Wars Land journey has a specific “Chewie mode.”
The web site freshbakeddisney.com suggests the hack is equivalent to a cheat code on a video match console: If company activate the cockpit controls in a sure purchase, they get a different knowledge on the journey.
It really is type of intricate. Contemporary Baked Disney has entire facts.
Disneyland states “Chewie method” is 1 of the compact surprises that the topic park hopes visitors will find.
