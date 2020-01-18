Cheyenne Parker from Chicago Sky shares the trip to WNBA with CPS students

Cheyenne Parker knows how close she would lose it all.

It was perhaps not the first time she was in this perilous situation. But it was the most striking mistake she had made in her career.

In February of her senior season in Middle Tennessee State, just two months before the 2015 WNBA design, Parker failed her drug test and was kicked out of the team.

She felt isolated and hopeless. Fear kept her awake at night.

“I really thought I’d just shot myself on the feet,” Parker said.

Then Sky manager Pokey Chatman was torn. She liked Parker’s game, but was afraid she would be held liable too much. The Sky flew in to Parker for a visit, a rarity in the WNBA because there is such a short time between the NCAA season and the draft. Owner Michael Alter also met Parker.

“What really impressed me or convinced me about Cheyenne was the fact that she was very open about it,” Alter said. “She made it clear that this would not be a continuous problem.”

Parker saw her name being called fifth in the comfort of her college campus. She called her mother and the two cried for an hour.

“My way to the competition was unimaginable, some would say impossible, amazing, inspiring,” Parker said. “. . . That’s why I want to share my story. “

† speech

The Parker battery is empty. She had just played a two-month ball in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association, one of the most debilitating professional competitions for Americans to play in, and is back in the US with a much needed two-week break.

Parker still feels jet-lagged, she said, when she got into her rental car. After she punched her destination in the car’s GPS, a sigh and a slight chuckled.

“I’m always late,” she said.

Parker doesn’t have to be here, but she does. It was actually her idea, although she recruited Sky’s PR manager to help her coordinate her tour.

Parker, who completed her fifth season with the Sky last fall, visited at least two public schools in Chicago every day this week hoping to share her story.

“I have a good story,” Parker said. “The teenagers are tough and I just always wanted to share [share] my experience. . . to encourage them not to give up. I want to show them that there is always a chance in life, no matter what is thrown at you at any age, you always have a chance to do something with yourself. “

When she entered the Burnham Math and Science Academy classroom, 14 girls aged 12 to 14 watched in awe at Parker’s muscular 6-4 frame. They couldn’t help but ask how tall she was.

Cheyenne Parker talks to a group of girls of middle school age at the Burnham Math and Science Academy about trust. Annie Costabile / Chicago Sun-Times

The meeting began with every girl who said their name and how they felt that day.

Most girls giggled and said “good” or “great.” A shy girl said softly that she felt “OK,” while another said “crazy.”

Parker nodded and said hello to everyone. She asked them about basketball and things they were interested in. They also talked about their daily struggles.

“It’s OK to feel hurt,” Parker said. “It’s OK to have those feelings. But what’s important is how you control those emotions.”

Parker learned that the hard way.

† speech

Parker was raised by her mother. Her family moved from Queens, New York to Atlanta before going to high school.

Parker did not like living in the south. She struggled in and out of the classroom. The only thing that fell easy on her was basketball.

Parker was bullied by the other girls, partly because of her height.

“Those Atlanta girls, they didn’t love me,” Parker said. “And I had a little trouble with anger management.”

Parker was driven out halfway through her first year for fighting. She never got a full season of high school basketball because of her extrajudicial problems.

“That was my first big lesson in life that it just wasn’t worth it,” Parker said. “Don’t let people get you out of your character at that point because… I wanted to play basketball, basketball was everything to me, so losing it in high school right away was bad.”

† speech

Later in the day at Fenger High School, Parker received the same awe as the previous school.

“I can’t wait to be where you are one day,” a teenage girl told Parker. “I’m trying to be just like you.”

“I want to know how to get buckets,” said another.

Cheyenne Parker encourages a group of high school students to look beyond their current situation and plan the future .Annie Costabile / Chicago Sun-Times

Parker took the time to answer each of their questions and encouraged them not to let distractions stand in the way of their goals.

“Ball can bring you many places,” Parker said. “You just have to stay focused. . . and get good grades. ”

She talked about her missteps and told how she almost didn’t get to the WNBA because she was caught smoking weed.

“You must avoid people who challenge you to do wrong,” she said.

After the boys’ team left for the practice, Parker told some of the girls that they too could play in the WNBA one day.

“It means a lot to get the chance to do what I am doing now,” she said, “the chance to even be important to these children, to be important enough to tell them my story and possibly elevate them to or to encourage. ” “

† speech

Parker is stuck in the rush hour on the I-90 motorway.

“Just like New York,” she said. “I hate the traffic.”

But Chicago has become her home. There she became an adult and became a self-proclaimed ‘queen’. She plants roots in the city, looking for a flat to share with her boyfriend.

“I’m ready to take Chicago for life,” she said.

Parker thought back to the day, but it is long gone. After a short stop in her hotel room in Hyde Park, Parker plans to drive to the Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield to exercise there.

“I play basketball because I love it and it’s fun,” she said. “If it becomes a job or profession, I will be ready.”

But she doesn’t see that happening quickly.