Chhapaak and Tanhaji speed up on day 2 at the cash register – Up News Info

Bollywood is always full of new projects and releases and the last in the block are Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The two films closed speakers at the cash register on January 10 and this fight is a blessing for B-town because both films work well at the cash register. Chhapaak, with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, revolves around the life of the survivor of the Laxmi Agarwal acid attack and her struggle for justice. The director of Meghna Gulzar has received love from all sides. On the first day, Chhapaak earned 4.77 million rupees, while the film won 6.90 million rupees on Saturday, yielding a total of 11.67 rupees. Word of mouth is strong about the film and collections are expected to increase even more today.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the 100th film by Ajay Devgn and also plays Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The film is doing phenomenally well at the register. The director of Om Raut made Rs 15.10 crore on day one and Rs 20.57 crore on day two, making the grand total a huge Rs 35.67 crore. The film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century military leader of Marathi. Keep looking at this space to get more box office updates.

