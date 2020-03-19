Chiba father gets 16-12 months sentence for deadly abuse of daughter

CHIBA – A guy was sentenced to 16 several years in prison Thursday for physical abuse that led to the demise of his 10-calendar year-aged daughter.

Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, was accused of causing the dying of his daughter Mia in January last calendar year by depriving her of sleep and nutrition at their relatives property in Noda, Chiba Prefecture.

Prosecutors had demanded an 18-12 months jail term for Kurihara.

Through hearings at the Chiba District Court docket, Kurihara admitted to assaulting Mia but denied other costs leveled towards him.

The father was indicted in March final yr for producing the girl’s dying soon after she was found dead in the lavatory of their dwelling on Jan. 24.

He forced her to stand in the bathroom although showering chilly drinking water on her in between Jan. 22 and 24, in accordance to the indictment.

Kurihara had also confronted rates of bodily abusing Mia from December 2018 to January 2019 and beating his 33-calendar year-aged spouse, Nagisa.

The wife was sentenced past June to 30 months in prison, suspended for 5 a long time with probation, for remaining complicit in her husband’s remedy of Mia.

Defense lawyers had argued Kurihara’s actions went also significantly but that the abuse was not on a everyday basis.

In November 2017, Mia wrote in a school questionnaire that she was staying bullied by her father and was subsequently taken into protective custody for seven months.

Even so, a regional schooling board was uncovered to have offered the father a duplicate of Mia’s questionnaire.

Right after her protecting custody finished, with a welfare heart approving her return to her moms and dads, no visits ended up compensated to her house by officers of both the heart or the college to check on her welfare.