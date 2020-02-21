[chiba-man-denies-charges-but-expresses-‘deep-remorse’-in-excess-of-lethal-abuse-of-10-yr-outdated-daughter]

CHIBA – A man on Friday partly denied expenses that he assaulted his 10-12 months-previous daughter, who died in January past year in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

“I hardly ever starved her or weakened her. Neither did I maintain her standing, or showered her in chilly water,” Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, mentioned of daughter Mia in the very first listening to at the Chiba District Court of the large-profile youngster abuse case.

Nevertheless, the father expressed his “deep regret,” declaring, “What I have finished to my daughter is outside of the scope of self-control.”

Yuichiro was indicted previous March for triggering Mia’s loss of life by depriving her of rest and diet, as very well as forcing her to stand in a lavatory though he showered chilly water on her, amongst Jan. 22 and 24 that calendar year.

The girl was observed useless in the toilet of their dwelling in Noda.

Yuichiro also faces costs of bodily abusing the woman from December 2018 to January 2019, and beating his 33-12 months-previous wife, Nagisa.

Very last June, the court docket sentenced Nagisa to 30 months in prison, suspended for five decades with probation, for complicity in her husband’s treatment method of Mia.

When handing down the ruling, the court docket reported it was challenging for Nagisa to resist her husband because of to his abuse, and her psychological ailment.