[chiba-person-denies-lethal-abuse-of-daughter-but-expresses-‘deep-remorse’]

CHIBA – A Chiba Prefecture person on Friday partly denied costs that he assaulted his 10-12 months-outdated daughter, who died in January last yr in a large-profile abuse case.

“I hardly ever starved her or weakened her. Nor did I retain her standing, or shower her in chilly water,” Yuichiro Kurihara, 42, reported of his daughter, Mia, in the initial listening to of his scenario at the Chiba District Courtroom.

Kurihara, on the other hand, expressed “deep remorse,” expressing, “What I have done to my daughter is further than the scope of self-control.”

He was indicted past March on expenses of producing Mia’s death by depriving her of sleep and diet, as nicely as forcing her to stand in a bathroom whilst he showered chilly drinking water on her, amongst Jan. 22 and 24 that 12 months.

The woman was found lifeless in the lavatory of their household in Noda.

Kurihara also faces rates of physically abusing his daughter from December 2018 to January 2019 and beating his 33-year-old wife, Nagisa.

“He consistently abused Mia when he experienced a little something that disturbed him and relieved his pressure by performing so. Eventually she died because of to day-to-day and constant abuse,” a prosecutor mentioned.

Kurihara was upset with the truth that Mia experienced developed up apart from him pursuing the couple’s divorce, the prosecutor mentioned.

“We mostly acknowledge the fees,” the defendant’s law firm mentioned, although denying some of the other claims.

“Although the defendant’s acts went too far, the abuse was not on a daily basis,” the law firm said.

Questioning will be held from March four to 6, and a ruling is envisioned on March 19.

Very last June, the court docket sentenced Nagisa to 30 months in jail, suspended for five many years with probation, for complicity in her husband’s therapy of Mia.

In handing down the ruling, the courtroom mentioned it was tricky for Nagisa Kurihara to resist her partner because of to his abuse and her mental condition.

In accordance to the June 26 ruling, she unsuccessful to report the abuse inflicted on the baby and complied with her husband’s directions not to feed her. The spouse and children lived in Itoman, Okinawa, before transferring to Chiba.

Even though the spouse and children was still in Itoman, the municipal authorities requested them to take a household take a look at by officers just after currently being alerted by a relative of the relatives in July 2017 about the allegations of abuse and violence.

The family moved to Noda the subsequent thirty day period and no check out took spot. Officers in Itoman did not go on information and facts on the allegations to their counterparts in Noda.

In November 2017, the girl documented to her faculty that she experienced been “bullied” by her dad and was taken into protective custody for about seven weeks after a bruise was located on her cheek.

But a neighborhood schooling board was discovered to have given the father a copy of a questionnaire in which she mentioned the abuse.

Soon after the protective custody ended and a welfare middle approved her return to her relatives, no visits had been paid out to her home by the middle or the school to look at on her.

The situation captivated focus just after it arrived to gentle that the kid welfare center, the college and other local solutions did not adequately reply to her repeated phone calls for assistance.

Inadequate details sharing between public entities was also found as a main factor in the scenario.