Chicago Austin high school basketball: Charles Echols scores 18, keeps the peace in victory against Prosser

Austin senior Charles Echols said that he has waited his entire life to be interviewed by a reporter after a basketball game. But then a more urgent issue came up.

Echols, who scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in Tigers ’76 -43 rout Friday from host Prosser, ran away from the interview and through a corridor to break a fistfight between two people.

Echols successfully ended that specific incident, but a fight broke into the cafeteria. His coach, Troy McGee, pulled him away from the melee and drove the rest of his team to the dressing room.

After the game there was another fight between fans on the field. The Prosser staff were overwhelmed when dealing with the multiple incidents and there appeared to be no police. Shortly thereafter, however, several squad cars were present outside the school.

When things calmed down, Echols got his interview and started talking about his high-scoring team that won the Blue-West.

“We really don’t do layouts because that’s easy money,” said Echols. “” We love the big hits, and we’re going to win or lose as a team. We have a strong mentality here. “

Austin (17-4) is the best scoring class 1A team in the state, with an average of more than 80 points.

“We shoot – that’s what we do,” McGee said. “” Our attack is designed to make the first available recording, if it is a good recording and not to worry about loss. “

Senior Andrew McClain joined Echols with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Tigers. Junior Kevin Gentry added 11 points and senior Mario Lloyd 10.

Grid view

Austin jumped to a 16-2 lead, but the Falcons narrowed the deficit to five points in the second quarter and trailed 10 behind. The Tigers then took control with a 13-2 run midway through the third quarter.

“Our main goal for the season was to get out of the air, so we achieved that,” said McGee. “” Next is the overall Blue Championship (tournament) and then a push for the state. “

Austin can be an important factor in the Class 1A tournament. The Tigers were perhaps also a factor last season, but they changed the schedule for the regional players and didn’t show up for their play-off match.

After the game, several fights broke out at Prosser. Things have now calmed down, at least on the inside.

This was a rare game without metal detectors, so this was a bit more tense than normal. pic.twitter.com/Jb2anlCoEB

– Michael O’Brien (@michaelsobrien) January 25, 2020

“We can win the state this year,” McClain said. “” I love our team. It’s nice to have so many shooters. “

Prosser (7-15) has had a tough season. Six players, including highly regarded junior Norvell Meadows, left the program when it fell to White-West this season.

“It has been a year of reconstruction,” Falcons coach Perrick said, “Moon,” said Robinson Jr. “” It’s a new group of guys trying to understand what we’re building. We have five new starters this year, and our record shows that. “

Senior Davion Wells scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed five rebounds for Prosser. Senior Benny Franklin added nine points and five rebounds, and sophomore Jamarion Thomas had eight points and six rebounds off the bench.