Chicago Bears coaching changes: Matt Nagy announces offensive movements, promotions

The Bears officially filled their remaining coaching vacancies on Thursday and hired Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator and John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach. Coach Matt Nagy promoted quarterback coach Dave Ragone to pass-game coordinator. The Sun-Times reported the three movements earlier this week.

Brian Ginn, who has been the Bears’ offensive quality control coach for the past two years, was appointed assistant-special team coach under Chris Tabor. He was a teammate of Nagy’s in Delaware and coached for 17 years with the Fightin ’Blue Hens.

Chris Jackson, the former teammate of Nagy’s Arena Football League and last year’s defending assistant to the Bears, was named assistant-wide receiver coach.

Shane Toub – whose father Dave is the former Bears special team guru who now works for the Chiefs – was appointed coach for defensive quality control. He spent the last two years as Bears’ offensive assistant.

The team hired offensive line coach Juan Castillo and tight coach Clancy Barone earlier this month.