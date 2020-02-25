chicago-blues-festival-2020:-shemekia-copeland,-candi-staton-among-the-lineup

Shemekia Copeland, Candi Staton, Tab Benoit, the 70th anniversary of Chess Records and a celebration of classic blues women are among the highlights of this year’s Chicago Blues Festival, it was announced Tuesday, along with the complete lineup for the free festival running June 5-7 in Millennium Park on six stages (and June 7 at the Maxwell Street Market).

The festival is among many events slated for the city as part of the Year of Chicago Music initiative and the new “Chicago In Tune” 18-day celebration of the city’s music scene running May 21 through June 7, anchored by the Chicago House Music Festival (May 21-23), the Chicago Gospel Music Festival (May 26-30), and the Chicago Blues Festival.

A special event officially kicks off the Blues Festival from 6 to 8: 30 p.m. June 4 at Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation at the Historic Chess Records (2120 S. Michigan Ave.) to celebrate the label/studio’s 70th anniversary.

Admission to Blues Fest is free. For complete details and more information on special events/programs during the festival, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us.

Here’s the complete lineup:

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4: 30–5: 30 p.m. Marquise Knox

5: 45–6: 45 p.m. Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling

7–7: 40 p.m. Jimmy Johnson and Billy Branch

7: 50–9 p.m. Shemekia Copeland

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

11: 30 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. Nora Jean Wallace

12: 30 p.m. 12: 45–1: 45 p.m. Big James & the Chicago Playboys

2 –3 p.m. Annika Chambers

3: 15–4: 30 p.m. Mr. Sipp

4: 45–6 p.m. John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

11: 45 a.m.–12: 45 p.m. Lucious Spiller

1–2 p.m. JJ Thames

2: 15–3: 15 p.m. Eddie Cotton, Jr.

3: 30–4: 30 p.m. Cedric Burnside

4: 45–6 p.m. Mississippi Jam Session featuring Cedric Burnside, Eddie Cotton, Jr., JJ Thames and Lucious Spiller with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

11 a.m.–Noon Blues in the Schools and the New Rhythm Art Center

12: 30–1: 30 p.m. Mary Lane

2–3 p.m. Erwin Helfer

3: 30–4: 30 p.m. Lurrie Bell

5–6 p.m. Kilborn Alley Blues Band

6: 30–7: 30 p.m. Bob Stroger

8–9 p.m. Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular! with Billy Boy Arnold, John Primer, Matthew Skoller, Billy Flynn, Bill Dickens and Michael Caskey

Park Grill Stage

2–2: 45 p.m. Eric Noden

3–3: 45 p.m. Joseph Saye

4–4: 45 p.m. The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 36 years.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4: 30–5: 30 p.m. The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Terrie Odabi and Sugaray Rayford

5: 45–6: 45 p.m. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

7–7: 40 p.m. John Primer and Steve Bell

7: 50–9 p.m. Candi Staton

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

11: 30 a.m.–12: 30 p.m. Joe Pratt and The Source One Band

12: 45–1: 45 p.m. Bernard Allison

2–3 p.m. Dawn Tyler Watson

3: 15–4: 30 p.m. The Kinsey Report

4: 45–6 p.m. Tab Benoit

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

11: 45 am–12: 45 p.m. Urban Ladder Society featuring Stevie J Blues

1–2 p.m. Dexter Allen

2: 15–3: 15 p.m. Grady Champion

3: 30–4: 30 p.m. Dorothy Moore

4: 45–6 p.m. Mississippi Jam Session featuring Dorothy Moore, Grady Champion, Dexter Allen, Stevie J Blues with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

11 a.m.–Noon 2020 International Blues Challenge Solo/Duo Winner: Hector Anchondo

12: 30–1: 30 p.m. Vino Louden Band

2–3 p.m. Bridges to the Blues

3: 30–4: 30 p.m. Mud Morganfield

5–6 p.m. Chicago Wind featuring Deitra Farr and Matthew Skoller

6: 30–7: 30 p.m. Johnny Burgin

8–9 p.m. Melody Angel

Park Grill Stage

2–2: 45 p.m. Mississippi Gabe Carter

3–3: 45 p.m. Pete Galanis Band featuring Dave Herrero

4–4: 45 p.m. Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 36 years.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4: 30–5: 30 p.m. Catherine Russell celebrating the Classic Blues Women Centennial

5: 45–6: 45 p.m. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

7–7: 40 p.m. Erwin Helfer and Katherine Davis

7: 50–9 p.m. Eric Gales

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

11: 30 a.m.–12: 30 p.m. 2020 International Blues Challenge Group Winner: Horojo Trio

12: 45–1: 45 p.m. Mike Wheeler Band featuring Demetria Taylor

2–3 p.m. Tinsley Ellis

3: 15–4: 30 p.m. Sugaray Rayford

4: 45–6 p.m. Billy Branch and The Sons of Blues

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

11: 45 am–12: 45 p.m. Robert Kimbrough Sr.

1–2 p.m. Big A and The Allstars featuring Space Cowboy

2: 15–3: 15 p.m. Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band

3: 30–4: 30 p.m. Johnny Rawls

4: 45–6 p.m. Mississippi Jam Session featuring Johnny Rawls, Sharde Thomas, Big A, and Robert Kimbrough, Sr. with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

11 a.m.–Noon Anne Harris and Dave Herrero

12: 30–1: 30 p.m. Jimmy Burns Band

2–3 p.m. Cash Box Kings

3: 30–4: 30 p.m. Carl Weathersby with Corey Dennison Band

5–6 p.m. Freddie Dixon Chicago Blues Allstars

6: 30–7: 30 p.m. Sheryl Youngblood

Park Grill Stage

2–2: 45 p.m. Harmonica Hinds

3–3: 45 p.m. Matt Hendricks

4–4: 45 p.m. Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa’s Lounge home over the last 36 years.

Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines St.) The Maxwell Street Market is a Chicago tradition with an eclectic mix of handmade crafts, resale housewares and clothing, live music, family fun and some of the best street food in Chicago.