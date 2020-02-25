chicago-celebrates-paczki-day!

Paczki are deep-fried parts of dough very similar to a doughnut, but don’t get the two confused. Paczki are totally various, as they are stuffed with sweetness and stuffed with fruit chunks.

The Polish community celebrates Paczki Day on the Thursday prior to Lent, or Tusty Czwartek. Chicagoans get their fill of pczki on Fats Tuesday, just prior to Mardi Gras.

Oak Mill bakers say the working day in advance of the Polish celebration, absolutely everyone is effective overnight to and they expect to sell any where involving 40,000-50,000 Paczki just before Lent.

Regular flavors are generally rose, plum, raspberry and custard, but the tasty address just isn’t limited to just these. Oak Mill Bakery also has red velvet, black currant, caramel and Nutella.

You can obtain the household-owned shop in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood.