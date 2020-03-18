Chicago Community Libraries to close 61 destinations this weekend amid mounting COVID-19 considerations

Sixty-a single Chicago Public Library destinations will close this weekend as the city scales back again its featuring of companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chicago libraries serve as social security nets for our communities — wherever our youthful individuals grow to be lifelong learners and know-how facilities join our residents to the world,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed in a assertion. “Although some libraries will shut to mitigate the unfold of COVID-19, we know citizens and neighborhoods will proceed to require access to the assets they provide.”

All libraries will be closed Sunday, and then just 20 destinations will reopen Monday but with scaled-back again hrs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays via Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Just 3 libraries — the Harold Washington Library Heart, Sulzer Regional and Woodson Regional — will be open up on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1–5 p.m.

“Libraries enjoy a important position as a protection net in communities and deliver trustworthy and trustworthy info, specifically in situations of crisis,” claimed CPL Commissioner Andrea Telli. “To make certain Chicagoans in dire will need are even now capable to rely on libraries for fundamental services, we will carry on to present limited library expert services in strategic areas distribute across the city.”

Public computers will be on a regular basis sanitized and have been moved more aside to make sure “social distancing,” the suggested apply of being at least 6 ft aside from some others to stay away from passing COVID-19.

Just about every library will also ascertain a most capability of readers to remain regular with Chicago Section of Community Well being guidelines.

“We are self-confident that CPL can provide these expert services in a way that is risk-free and sanitary for library workers and patrons alike,” reported Department of General public Health and fitness Commissioner Alison Arwady. “Still, we carry on to urge Chicagoans to keep property until they completely ought to go out so that we can go on to work to limit the unfold of COVID-19.”

The closures occur right after Chicago library workforce on Tuesday accused Lightfoot and her hand-picked Library Commissioner Andrea Telli of getting “careless” by preserving Chicago Public Libraries open up.

In an emailed statement, Roberta Lynch, government director of AFSCME Council 31, the union representing roughly 900 library staff, called for all 81 of its libraries to be shut down.

Lynch explained the “vital purpose that our city’s general public libraries play” must be “balanced versus the urgent require to defend the overall health and nicely-being of library patrons and employees.”

“The added benefits of retaining even a decreased number of libraries open up can not justify the pitfalls concerned at a time when each the governor and mayor have stressed the urgency of blocking neighborhood transmission to sluggish this pandemic,” Lynch said.

The following libraries will continue being open:

Harold Washington Library Heart, 400 S. Condition St.

Sulzer Regional, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave.

Woodson Regional, 9525 S. Halsted St.

Edgewater, 6000 N. Broadway

Lincoln Belmont, 1659 W. Melrose St.

Albany Park, 3401 W. Foster Ave.

Roden, 6083 N. Northwest Highway

West Belmont, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

Humboldt Park, 1605 N. Troy St.

Austin, 5615 W. Race Ave.

Douglass, 3353 W. 13th St.

Lozano, 1805 S. Loomis St.

King, 3436 S. King Generate

Brighton Park, 4314 S. Archer Ave.

West Garden, 4020 W. 63rd St.

Thurgood Marshall, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

Whitney Youthful, 415 E. 79th St.

South Chicago, 9055 S. Houston Ave.

West Pullman, 830 W. 119th St. and

Vodak-East Facet, 3710 E. 106th St.

Contributing: Fran Spielman