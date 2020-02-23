[Chicago cop hit by SUV through Garfield Park site visitors end, girl arrested: law enforcement]

A girl was arrested Saturday just after she strike a Chicago police officer with an SUV when seeking to flee a targeted traffic quit in Garfield Park on the West Facet.

Officers in an unmarked auto tried out to pull about the Jeep Grand Cherokee about eight: 10 p.m. in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police reported. When 1 officer approached the Jeep, the lady sped off, hitting the officer.

The officer was hospitalized with a foot personal injury, law enforcement mentioned. He was in great situation.

The woman, 25, was taken into custody without incident, law enforcement stated.

Costs are pending.

