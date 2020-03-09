Chicago coronavirus: Pritzker says Illinois coronavirus tally hits 11, declares condition of emergency

Illinois’ tally of coronavirus conditions has achieved 11, Gov. J.B. Pritzker stated Monday.

All four extra conditions are in Chicago, Allison Arwady, Chicago’s city wellness commissioner, said at a Thompson Center information convention.

Two of the new victims — a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s — are both equally family members members of the Vaughn Occupational Significant School aide, whose circumstance was declared on Friday. She remains in fantastic ailment, Arwady mentioned.

“I’d like to reassure men and women that these two new situations highlight what we know about his virus,” that individuals in near make contact with with a man or woman who has examined positive are most at risk.

Exams are pending, but these returned so considerably at Vaughn are adverse, Arwady reported, and no one particular has turn into very seriously unwell.

“We have not determined anybody who is severely ill at this position.’

At the news conference, Pritzker and other condition officers outlined other facts of the state’s response.

“I want persons to understand: this is going to have an impact on your daily existence,” Pritzker claimed, but officers at the state and area level “are doing the job tough to keep ahead of this.”

He promised each day updates going forward on the novel coronavirus scenario and response in Illinois.

“If you believe you might be sick, remember to take no risks that may endanger other people in the neighborhood.”

He also urged inhabitants to stick to the assistance of health and fitness gurus and not hoard provides they really do not require, these types of as masks, for the reason that “you are retaining materials from the overall health care experts that have to have them.”

Pritzker mentioned he was producing a “disaster declaration” that was desired to formally put Illinois in a state of crisis, which would make added federal funding readily available to local governments.

“We are a single group in Illinois, and group customers just take treatment of just about every other,” Pritzker claimed.

He additional: “Do not let concern substitute level-headedness.”

The third is a woman in her 50s who experienced travelled from California to Illinois. The fourth is a woman in her 70s who just lately returned from an Egyptian cruise.

“This is an example of the public wellness procedure working as it really should,” she stated, adding that people who have been influenced obtained the assistance they necessary “and were being adequately isolated.”

Tests individuals with no signs or symptoms would not be handy, as it could yield “false negative” results, Arwady mentioned.

“This is not like measles, exactly where it is airborne,” she included. “COVID-19 is distribute by way of shut speak to,” defined as in just 6 toes.

This is a building tale. Examine back again for updates.