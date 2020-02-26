chicago-dodges-hefty-snow,-but-cold-temps-and-wind-continue-to-be

While Chicago avoided an all-out snowstorm Tuesday evening, major winds and cold temperatures will linger.

By midday Wednesday, one.7 inches of snow fell at O’Hare Intercontinental Airport — a much cry from the 6 inches of “heavy, soaked snow” forecasters had predicted may well slide, in accordance to the Countrywide Weather Provider.

Farther south, 2.7 inches of snow were recorded Halfway Airport, temperature assistance meteorologist Matt Friedlein said.

But snow remained falling Wednesday evening in northwest Indiana, where by Valparaiso recorded 4.five inches, Friedlein mentioned.





Hank, an Australian cattle pet, performs fetch in Smith Park as snow falls on the Chicago area throughout the morning commute, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.





A resident shovels the sidewalk on the West Side as snow falls on the Chicago location during the morning commute, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.





A crossing guard stands on a corner on the In the vicinity of West Side as snow falls on the Chicago place for the duration of the early morning commute, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.





Persons wander on the West Aspect as snow falls on the Chicago region all through the morning commute, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.





A female shields her deal with from the wind on the In the vicinity of West Facet as snow falls on the Chicago area through the early morning commute, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.





People today stroll on the West Side as snow falls on the Chicago location throughout the morning commute, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.





A winter temperature advisory expired at midday, six hrs earlier than anticipated, Friedlein stated.

“There may be snow flurries into tonight, but there will be no affect on vacation for the most portion,” he explained.

Wednesday afternoon will be breezy with northwest winds of 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, in accordance to the weather services. The wind will continue into Thursday with gusts of 20 mph.

Wednesday’s temperatures are predicted to slide to about 19 degrees at night time, the climate company predicts. Those people temperatures are expected to persist during the 7 days, with sunny skies giving a respite from the snowfall.