chicago-dodges-large-snow,-but-flurries-still-anticipated-wednesday-early-morning

Although Chicago avoided an all-out snowstorm Tuesday evening, a few inches of snow may nonetheless arrive in time for the Wednesday early morning commute.

The .7 inches of snow that experienced accumulated at O’Hare Global Airport by midnight Wednesday was a significantly cry from the six inches of “heavy, damp snow” forecasters experienced predicted may well drop, in accordance to the Countrywide Weather Company. However, up to 3 inches may even now arrive by late Wednesday morning, with the possible for far more in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

The change in fortune can be attributed to a late, unexpected change in the storm method that was approaching the place, in accordance to weather conditions services meteorologist Lee Carlaw.

Largely light-weight to once in a while reasonable snow carries on late this night. Major roads will continue to be largely moist with surface area temperatures in close proximity to and just down below freezing, with some slushy accumulations doable on elevated and less traveled roads. View for slick spots tonight. pic.twitter.com/zdUQ7PqfJU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 26, 2020

Inspite of the far more moderate snowfall, the Chicago location stays underneath a wintertime weather advisory till 6 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to travel with warning for the duration of the Wednesday early morning commute and “plan on slippery road disorders,” the weather conditions services mentioned.

Wednesday’s temperatures really should major out at about 33 levels, the weather company said, and drop to about 19 levels at night time. These temperatures are predicted to persist all over the week, with sunny skies providing a respite from the snowfall.