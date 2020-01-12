Chicago: Freezing temperatures, light snow is expected on Sunday, while the winter storm is heading north

Loading...

The first major winter storm of the year has continued from Chicago, and although there is a chance that there will be slightly more snow during commuting on Monday morning, rising temperatures will bring some relief early this week.

Saturday’s storm included high waves that hit the shoreline of Lake Michigan, flooding parts of Lake Shore Drive and South Shore Drive. More than 1200 flights were also canceled at the airports of the city.

Regular rain during Saturday changed to snow at night, with 2.1 inches registered at O’Hare International Airport and 1.2 inches at Midway International Airport towards the end of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Part of the concrete wall will be toppled on Sunday along the Lakefront Trail near 67th Street and South Shore Drive. The area was hit by high waves during the winter storm of Saturday. Pat Nabong / Sun Times

There is still a 30% chance of more snow on Monday before 7 am, the weather service said. The rest of the day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures close to 38 and gusts of wind up to 15 mph.

A light mix of sleet and snow is possible north of Interstate 80 Sunday evening, with expected snow accumulations less than half an inch near Waukegan, the weather service said.

From Sunday 11:00 AM, the Chicago Department of Aviation Sunday reported 98 flight cancellations at O’Hare and 2 at Midway, with delays at both airports averaging less than 15 minutes.

A light wintery mix of black ice and snow is possible north this evening. Small accumulations of snow <0.5 "and / or a slight glaze of ice are possible generally north of a line from Dixon to Elgin to Waukegan. Any impact must be limited to raised or untreated surfaces. Pic.twitter.com / VCwRRVyoFd

– NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 12, 2020

The Department of Streets and Sanitation set up more than 200 snow vehicles to spread salt on “arterial routes” and Lake Shore Drive Saturday before turning their attention to residential streets early on Sunday, the agency said. The streets of Cook County were clear from 11:00, while the adjacent Lake County and LaSalle County reported streets that were partially covered with ice or snow.

Tuesday’s temperature should be 44, with the rest of the week in the mid to high 30s, the weather service said. Rain and snow are expected every day except Thursday, which is predicted to be mostly sunny.

A person walks along the Lakefront Trail on Fullerton Avenue on Sundays. Pat Nabong / Sun Times

Waves wash over the concrete wall along the Lakefront Trail near Near 67th Street and South Shore Drive on Sunday. Pat Nabong / Sun Times

The Lakefront Trail was still closed on Sunday at 67th Street and South Shore Drive after high waves crashed into the area. Pat Nabong / Sun Times