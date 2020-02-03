Chicago high school basketball: Preview of the playoffs of the Public League

A taste of the Chicago Public League play-offs that start on Tuesday.

Team to beat

There is a clear team to beat. And it’s the same team that won the city championship last year.

Curie is number 1, is not lost to a single in-state team and is fresh from a big win over the talented St. Louis Vashon.

The Condors, led by seniors Ramean Hinton and Elijah Pickens, have passed every test throughout the season and beat Simeon and Bogan in the city and the suburbs Bloom, Hillcrest and Joliet West. Defense, chemistry and understanding and accepting individual roles have brought the team of coach Mike Oliver to a record of 20-1.

Top challenges

Young has a star in McDonald’s All-American D.J. Steward, a recharged Tyler beard, who has just committed to Georgetown, and a schedule that has prepared them well for the most important stretch run.

Bogan has only lost two games the entire season – against No. 1 Curie and No. 4 Notre Dame through a combination of five points. The Bengals enter the play-offs with a dynamic talent in Antoine Bloxton.

Sleepers

When did Simeon and Morgan Park both get the ‘sleeper’ label? But that is what 16 losses between these two eternal powers will do. But don’t be surprised if one of these teams does a title run.

Morgan Park, which has not won a city championship since 2010 after falling into the title game three times since, has the firepower to beat everyone. That starts with the high-scoring bet of Illinois, Adam Miller, and continues with Wake Forest, Marcus Watson and 6-5-wing Brandon Weston.

With victories at Morgan Park and Notre Dame in the past two weeks, Simeon looks like he is turning the corner and playing his best basketball. There is depth, the versatile Jeremiah Williams and a player in Ahamad Bynum with acquisition opportunities.

Biggest story

Unfortunately, the biggest storyline is outside the field. The recent drama around Lincoln Park, a team with a record of 19-3 and previously ranked in the top 10 teams, has led to a suspended basketball season until further notice. CPS is currently investigating misconduct during the team’s trip to Detroit in December.

Cinderella candidate

With the Lincoln Park season suspended, the door has been opened for the Kenwood-Clark first-round contest winner to make a quarter-final.

However, Kenwood is 0-5 against the big boys of the city and loses with an average margin of 16 points per game.

Clark (17-5) is an intriguing team from the White Division. Coach Terry Head has stimulated the program in his fourth season. Head teams regularly play hard and with energy, and this group is led by the trio of Coby Weekly (16 ppg), Pierre Calhoun (19 ppg) and sophomore Darrius Perryman (16 ppg). The Eagles recently turned down Niles North and played highly ranked Thornton in a loss.

Game we want to see

You never know what you will get in a high-profile season opener. That was the moment Morgan Park and Young met – long ago in November when Morgan Park Young defeated 61-59.

Another matchup between Steward and Miller, the two best seniors in the state, in the semi-final would bring a lot of heat to the city’s play-offs.

Semi-final choices: Young about Morgan Park; Curie about Simeon

Title game choice: Jong about Curie

Playoffs from the Public League 2020

First round

Tuesday, February 4

All games at 6:00 PM (subject to change)

Taft at Young

Schurz at Brooks

Uplift at Westinghouse

Ag. Science in Morgan Park

UP-Englewood in Bogan

Phillips on Lane

Lindblom in Hyde Park

Crane in North Lawndale

Harlan at Curie

Longwood in Marshall

Vocational at Corliss

Mather at Orr

Perspectives IIT in Lincoln Park

Clark in Kenwood

Payton in Farragut

King in Simeon

Second round, Thursday, February 6

Quarter-final, Tuesday 11 February

Semi-final, Friday, February 14

Title, Sunday, February 16