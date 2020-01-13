Chicago high school basketball: Reviewing a big week

Loading...

The first real week of 2020 yielded a ton, including showdowns from the conference, shootings, coaching milestones and outbursts of individual players and scholarship offers. Here’s a rewind of everything.

Taaj Davis of Aurora Christian breaks loose

There are no official records when it comes to basketball in high school in Illinois, but it’s hard to imagine a player in the history of the state who played two 50-point games on back-to-back nights and 112 points scored in one weekend.

Hello, Taaj Davis.

The Aurora Christian senior guard raged like no other when the Eagles defeated Bishop McNamara and Chicago Christian.

Davis achieved a 58-point school record in Friday night’s 102-58 win over Bishop Mac. He followed that up with a 54-point performance in a double overtime win over Chicago Christian on Saturday night.

This comes from a player whose previous career was high in December when he scored 34 points.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my 29 years of coaching in high school or college,” says coach Dan Beebe. “Everything he threw went in and it now seems so easy to him. The points came so naturally. “

In the 58-point match against McNamara, Davis did all his damage in just three-quarters of the game. So yes, that is an incomprehensible 58 points in 24 minutes. He shot 23 of 32 out of the field with six three-pointers and was 6 of 7 out of line.

Davis has transported a team that had huge expectations when last season ended but was decimated by transfers. Highly regarded junior guard Jaehshon Thomas transferred to Young and small school all-stater Will Wolfe en route to Oswego East.

But behind the real Davis game –– he raised his average in the year from 25 points per game to 29.6 points per game after the weekend explosion –– Aurora Christian went to 11-2 in the season with the two weekend wins and is in first place in the Metro Suburban Blue.

The value of Davis, however, goes much further than scoring totals, according to Beebe, who has had the guard with 6-0 points at varsity level for four years.

“He has evolved as a player in so many ways, but his leadership – leading us in every facet both on and off the floor – is his greatest strength,” says Beebe. “He is an extension of myself in the field.”

DJ Steward gives a show on the big stage

It may have been 280 miles and four hours outside of Chicago, but the show was D.J. Steward set up in Saturday’s 29th annual Highland Shootout outside of St. Louis.

In a showdown with Christian Brothers College from St. Louis and North Carolina, five-star recruitment Caleb Love, Steward not only scored a shootout record of 40 points, but also achieved the game-winning basket in a 66-64 win.

This is the kind of performance that pushes the needle when it comes to the Player of the Year conversation and even consideration for McDonald’s All-American game selections.

The 6-3 guard who is on his way to Duke next year is nationally at number 32 in Rivals, no. 26 in 247sports and no. 23 in ESPN. That places him exactly on that all-American game bubble from McDonald’s, so an exclamation point in the middle of a controversial event is definitely a plus.

Offers extended

In December by the City / Suburban Hoops Report as the best senior prospect in Illinois without a Division I scholarship, a well-deserved offer was made this weekend for Joliet West’s guard, Jamere Hill.

The athletic 6-3 guard, who is in the middle of a breakout senior season, was offered by Toledo.

While Louis Lesmond of Notre Dame picked up a bid from Xavier in December, teammate Troy D’Amico, a 6-6 attacker who is among the top 15 prospects in the 2021 Class, picked up an offer from Valparaiso this weekend.

300-profit club

A few successful coaches in the game recently reached the important milestone of 300 career wins or are about to join the 300-win club.

Benet’s Gene Heidkamp, ​​who has helped Benet rise in state power for the past ten years, won his 300th competition when the Redwings Marian Central declined in a competition at the beginning of January. Under Heidkamp, ​​the Redwings have won an average of 25 games per year in the last 10 seasons.

Tom Livatino, who was successful in Lincoln Park before taking over the Loyola Academy in 2009, won his 300th with a January 7 win over St. Rita. Livatino, the most winning coach of all time in Loyola’s basketball history, now has 202 coaching wins at Loyola (the Ramblers beat St. Ignatius and St. Viator at the weekend) after compiling 100 wins at Lincoln Park.

Mike Taylor from Marian Catholic is about to win 300 victories. That says something, considering that he took over a moribund program in 2003 and built it into a multi-year win-plus team with multiple regional and sectional championships.

Taylor, who has 297 career victories, took his biggest win of the season over the weekend to improve to 13-4. The Spartans beat Morgan Park on Saturday-evening behind a 34-point performance by Iowa-bound guard Ahron Ulis.

Ismail Habib wears Lincoln Park

In the absence of head coach Pat Gordon this past week, the ranked Lincoln Park managed to keep up with a few wins, thanks to the game from Ismail Habib.

Habib is a jet-fast guard who is an established scorer and legit Division I prospect. Even more important for the Lions, Habib has been the catalyst to lead this team to an impressive 14-3 record with only one loss to an in-state team (Young).

A player who now scores an average of 18.6 points per game per year scored 33 points in back-to-back games in victories at North Lawndale and Lane Tech last week. The 6-0 junior, who also participates with four rebounds and assists four in a game, scores 21.3 points per game while playing a conference.

John Poulakidas breaks out considerably, school record falls

Although Neuqua Valley has only been open for just over 20 years, the scorecord that John Poulakidas put down last week can take much longer.

The 6-5 junior broke out with a monster performance helping Neuqua to a 92-89 double overtime win over Bolingbrook. Poulakidas, who entered the game on average 18 points per game, pumped in 49 points.

After viewing every basket and point that Poulakids made on tape in the game, the offensive screen was downright sensational – and in true Poulakidas form.

The 6-5 lefty wing is a shooter and cunning shot-maker. Poulakidas scored making every jump-shot conceivable –– catch-and-shoot threes, step-backs and fade-aways, floaters, pull-ups and drives, three-pointers and mid-range jumpers.

Poulakidas closed the game 17 out of 30 with six three-pointers. He scored 41 of his 49 points through three-quarters and had a large part of the two over time with cramps.

Buffalo Grove record

Kam Craft gets the most attention in Buffalo Grove, because the high-scoring second-year student has been an offensive force since the day he went to high school.

But the Bizon, which is now 13-3 of the year and 4-0 in the Mid-Suburban League East, received a record-breaking performance from Matt Brunelli in a big win over Elk Grove last record. The junior guard set a school record of 10 three-pointers and scored 33 points in three-quarters of the action.

Collinsville, Evanston and Thornton still undefeated

Locally, Evanston and Thornton both went to the season 16-0 with weekend wins, while the downstate power Collinsville also remained intact. The 17-0 Kahoks survived with a buzzer-beat overtime win over St. Louis De Smet in the Highland Shootout.

Collinsville star RaySean Taylor continued his massive senior season with a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and six steals in the win.