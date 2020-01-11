Chicago high school basketball: ten programs that were created in 2010

Loading...

Now that the previous decade has been completed, here is another type of retrospective list.

Instead of breaking down the best teams of the decade, it is a list of 10 programs that have arrived in high school basketball in the last 10 years.

The winning programs come in all shapes and sizes and the success rate of the individual program differs. Some were recognizable programs that elevated themselves to an elite level, while others were non-existent basketball programs that became relevant.

Benet

For the decade: While it is true, this basketball program was a legitimate power in the 1970s and mid-1980s – Benet reached the Elite Eight in Champaign in 1979, 1982 and 1983 – it did not come close to maintaining that level in the coming 20 years. The program has become inactive. The arrival of coach Gene Heidkamp and a talented group of players at the start of the decade helped lift the program to a whole new level.

Frank Kaminsky of Benet throws a shot at Lee Skinner of Glenbard East.Sun-Times file photo

Decade of success: The Redwings have put together 10 consecutive 20-plus win seasons, averaging an amazing 25 wins per year while playing one of the more competitive schedules in the state. The 2015-2016 team won a school record 31 games. Benet has won six regional titles and four sectional championships, culminating in two second ranks in 2014 and 2016.

Undervalued decade highlight: While the 2010-2011 team was stunned in the sectional, the team became a fixed value as the best team in the state throughout the year and ranked nationally before it became 29-1. Great man Frank Kaminsky went to an NBA career after an All-American university career in Wisconsin.

Bogan

For the decade: There was just not much to talk about when it came to basketball in Bogan before the arrival of coach Arthur Goodwin at the start of the decade. There was no success or presence in the city after the season.

Bogans Luwane Pipkins (2) goes to the basket on Evan Gilyard (3) from Simeon. Worsom Robinson / For the Sun-Times

Decade of success: With Goodwin taking over the program in 2009, the Bengal have emerged as an eternal power in the Public League and in class 3A.

There are eight regional titles, two sectional championships and a 2015 city championship on the decade resume. Then Goodwin’s program broke through last year with its first trip to the state where the Bengal lost in the state championship.

Undervalued decade highlight: Bogan won his only city championship in 2015.

Bolingbrook

For the decade: Before the start of the last decade, which is a 35-year history, the Raiders had an average of 12 wins per year with three regional titles and a sectional championship.

Pringiss Nixon (5) from Bolingbrook breaks past the Taquan Sims (2) from Joliet Central.

Decade of success: Coach Bro Brost’s program has rolled out Division I players and has grown into an eternal top 25 team in the Chicago area. The Raiders have put together six 20-plus win seasons, including three sectional championships. The highlight of the decade was a few class 4A third places in 2015 and 2017.

Undervalued decade highlight: The amount of basketball players who sent the program to school is breathtaking. In the past decade there have been ten Division I players and 51 players who started playing college basketball.

Curie



For the decade: It’s not like Curie came out of nowhere this decade as a name in high school basketball. This was a solid program with great promise before the decade began, even winning a few regional titles with different 20-win seasons.

Curie’s Joshua Stamps pushes past Bogans Tom Johnson. Sun Times file photo

Decade of success: The program has started in the last decade. There were three city competitions with a title last year – and a won but forfeited title in 2014. There were an average of 22 wins per year, a class 4A state championship in 2016 and third place last season. In addition, the Condors won four Pontiac Holiday Tournament championships.

Undervalued decade highlight: Curie produced a few Sun Times Player of the Year prize winners – Cliff Alexander in 2014 and DaJuan Gordon last season.

Geneva

For the decade: There was a positive history in the early 1960s – yes, about 40 years before the calendar was converted to 2010 – but there were a few lean years in Geneva basketball before 2010, including 11 single-digit winnings in the previous 25 years.

Geneva Nate Navigato (25) tries to get past Bolingbrook’s Prentiss Nixon (5). Worsom Robinson / For the Sun-Times

Decade of success: The program turned around at the start of the decade under coach Phil Ralston. The Vikings have averaged 22 victories a year in the decade, including three regional championships and two sectional titles. Geneva became fourth in the state in 2015.

Undervalued decade highlight: Ralston started the decade to put Geneva on the map and coach Scott Hennig closed the season last season with a 32-win school record and the program’s second title in the last 10 years.

Marian Catholic

For the decade: The historical basketball book was empty from a team perspective. In the 48 seasons prior to 2010, the Spartans put together a total of two 20-win seasons and had a 42-year track with one regional championship.

Marian Katholieke Tyler Ulis.Sun-Times file photo

Decade of success: There has been a ton. To begin with, the five winning seasons entered the program history in the decade. A program that had two seasons of 20 wins in almost five decades, had an average of 20 wins per season in the last decade.

The Spartans won five regionals, their first three sectional titles, and finished third in the state in Class 3A in 2018.

Undervalued decade highlight: With only 5-8, Tyler Ulis emerged as one of the best guards of all time and the most exciting players in the history of the state. Ulis became a star in Kentucky and played 133 career NBA games.

Morgan Park

For the decade: This was a powerful program in the mid-1970s, including an iconic state championship team in 1976. But apart from third place in the 2000-2001 season, there was not much to talk about before the start of the most recent decade.

Morgan Park’s Marcus Lovett, (1) takes on Harlan’s Divonte Lumpkin, (2) on his way to court. Sun Times file photo

Decade of success: The Mustangs became one of the most important programs in the state and a dominant class 3A power with nine regional championships and six sectional titles. The program of coach Nick Irvin has the second largest win in the decade, with an average of 25 wins per season, and won four state championships. There was also a third place.

Undervalued decade highlight: There are few programs in the state that can match an All-Decade Team consisting of Charlie Moore, Kyle Davis, Ayo Dosunmu, Wayne Blackshear, Marcus LoVett, Billy Garrett, Jr., Josh Cunningham and Adam Miller.

Niles North

For the decade: Basketball fans probably don’t realize how gloomy Niles North’s basketball was before the start of the last decade and the arrival of coach Glenn Olson.

The school was opened in 1964 and the basketball program experienced many losses. The winning consisted of a total of two 20-win seasons and a regional championship in 45 years.

Abdel Nader of Niles North rides against Highland Park.Sun-Times file photo

Decade of success: The Vikings have not really become a household name in prep basketball, but the success of the past decade compared to the previous four-plus decades is remarkable. Olson took over in 2009 and the Vikings have put together eight seasons of 20 wins, while winning four regional titles and the first ever sectional championship ever.

Undervalued decade highlight: Abdel Nader, a star who graduated in 2011, went on to a successful college career in the state of Northern Illinois and Iowa and currently plays in the NBA.

Orr

For the decade: Had anyone ever heard of Orr’s basketball?

Orr’s Louis Adams (24), Tyquone Greer (0) and head coach, Louis Adams accept the third place trophy after the victory of IHSA class 3A on Saturday Rockford Lutheran.Sun-Times file photo

Decade of success: While the school itself was confronted with its share of hardship, including the possibility of closing its doors, the basketball program became a state power. Coach Lou Adams was the driving force after the acquisition in 2012 and led the Spartans to seven 20-win seasons and an incredible amount of post-season success in Class 2A.

Orr became fourth in the state in 2013, third in 2014 and has dominated the class for the past three years by winning the last three state championships.

Undervalued decade highlight: ‘Shot in the Dark’, a moving and emotional film that followed the Orr program for two seasons, became a nationally recognized and indispensable documentary in 2018.

Brookfield River

For the decade: View 100 years of basketball on R-B and the results show a lot nothing. There were only five 20-win seasons in 10 decades of Bulldogs basketball. In the 70 years prior to 2010, it was a program that lost 42 seasons.

Daniko Jackson of Riverside-Brookfield (1) meets Jason Towers of St. Joseph (22). Sun Times file photo

Decade of success: The decade led to unprecedented program success, including an average of 22 wins per year and the only title in school history. The Bulldogs, who captured four regional championships and nine conference crowns, won a school record of 28 wins twice during the decade.

Undervalued decade highlight: The Riverside-Brookfield Shootout in the summer established itself as the best off-season event in Illinois over the course of the decade.