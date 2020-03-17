Chicago library staff members protest Lightfoot choice holding 80 libraries open up for the duration of pandemic

Chicago General public library workers are accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of placing their health and fitness and the health and fitness of library patrons in jeopardy by keeping all 80 public libraries open throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Educational institutions and dine-in eating places are shut. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has confined crowd dimensions in the condition to under 50, impacting gyms, bowling alleys, non-public clubs and motion picture theaters. The Trump administration is urging Americans to stay clear of conference in groups bigger than 10 folks.

With workforce working from household, suburban libraries closing and daily existence grinding to a halt, Chicago library workers and the union that signifies them are accusing Lightfoot and her hand-picked Library Commissioner Andrea Telli of becoming “careless” by maintaining Chicago Community Libraries open.

“Hundreds of people pass by way of library branches just about every day. There can be no social distancing as patrons need support on computer systems. Team have to contact keyboards/mice and sit extremely near, helping patrons,” a librarian, who requested to continue to be anonymous, wrote in an electronic mail to the Sun-Situations.

“Books are contaminated. Small children place toys in their mouths continuously. Cleansing employees do the job 1/2 working day in most branches and surfaces may possibly not be cleaned for up to 24 hrs. All surfaces are not cleaned. Practically nothing is cleaned totally.”

Library personnel are concerned about keeping open when many other public gathering locations have been shut. They argue it is difficult to serve patrons, like those at the Chinatown department (revealed), even though also practising the suggested “social distancing.” Loaded Hein/Sunshine-Instances file picture

The librarian pointed out the “supplies” dispersed to every branch to “help us de-contaminate” consisted of a single container of Clorox wipes, a modest bottle of non-alcoholic beverages-dependent hand sanitizer and two containers of tissues. That will “do nothing” to mitigate the possibility, the librarian stated.

“We have to have masks, rubber gloves, cleaning services cleansing all working day, daily. We want authorization to not sit shut to patrons, choose patron’s playing cards from their arms, manage patron’s keychain card fobs, and so forth.,” the librarian wrote.

“Libraries are NOT the initially line of defense in a crisis like this. … We are not on par with to start with responders or well being pros. The Mayor and Ms. Telli touted libraries as ‘gathering places’ while CPS is closed and mom and dad are already submitting on parenting internet websites expressing to ‘drop off’ youngsters at the library and park district all through the CPS closure. We want … to clearly show how irresponsible it is to continue to keep libraries open up. Though we all want to serve the public and do all we can, we feel at danger and our problems ignored.”

The mayor’s workplace experienced no fast comment on the librarians’ concerns.

Anders Lindall, a spokesman for AFSCME Council 31, acknowledged the union symbolizing about 900 library employees has carried the workers’ fears to the mayor.

“With persons obviously gathering at the libraries, we are concerned about the public wellness implications for library patrons, library workforce and for the broader community. We are in discussions with the city about these pretty serious problems,” Lindall wrote in an e-mail.

The librarian who contacted the Sunlight-Situations claimed that, for the duration of a conference Monday with AFSCME Council 31 and Local 1215, a best mayoral aide insisted all destinations would continue to be open up “all times with no exceptions.” The Lightfoot administration was “unmoved by on the net petitions, [Facebook] bombings and mobile phone calls,” the librarian reported.

The librarian claimed workforce at the Northtown branch walked out Monday to protest what they named “unsafe performing conditions” and the Sulzer Regional Library “had to shut thanks to understaffing.”

The on the internet petition now has 4,375 signatures fueled by the Illinois Library Association’s advice that all libraries be shut.