Chicago Marshall girl basketball: Dorothy Gaters is still doing well

Dorothy Gaters was a young teacher at Marshall, her alma mater, in 1974 when the school decided to participate in the sports car for girls.

Title IX had come into force two years earlier and started the transition from intramural to full equality for female athletes in high schools in Illinois.

The IHSA approved girls’ basketball as a varsity sport in 1973 and the following year, Marshall athletic director Luther Bedford decided it was time to team up.

“Luther asked everyone in the department who wanted to coach, and finally he came to me,” Gaters said.

It was an inspired choice. The Commandos played as a club team for one season before going to varsity for the 1974-75 season.

Gaters has built the most successful and well-known program in the state, while compiling a resume that might never be awarded by a basketball coach in Illinois.

Up to and including Tuesday, Gaters won 1,141 wins in 44-plus seasons – most by a boy or girl coach in the history of Illinois – against just 213 losses.

Her teams have won 10 state titles, including the last two in Class 2A, have finished second four times and have taken 23 state trophies.

It was a remarkable journey for someone who went to Marshall when the school, which opened in 1895, had about 5,000 students. The current registration is 347, but Gaters – and her program – continue to roll.

She started coaching without experience, but looking forward to learning.

“I was always a fan,” she said. “It starts with a preference for the game.”

Her role model was an NCAA champion coach who became a TV announcer.

“Al McGuire was my hero,” Gaters said. “I would look at him and listen to his analysis. I learned when to play a 2-1-2, when to play a 3-2, when to go to a denial. I just learned all these things by listening to other people. “

Another mentor was John McClendon, a pioneer who was the first black basketball coach at a major university when he took over in 1967 in the state of Cleveland.

It is because of McLendon, an advocate of optimal conditioning, that all Gaters players will be cross-country skiing in the fall. But that’s not what she took from McLendon.

“He had such an influence on me as a person, and in the second place as a coach,” Gaters said. “He just had a certain behavior about him that he could criticize you and you didn’t know you were criticized.

“He once said to me:” You know, Dorothy, so many coaches spend so much time with the officials that they don’t see what their children are doing. “

Gaters knows what her children are doing, and it’s not what it was when she started.

“They are very different,” said Gaters. “Sometimes you get a good group of children, sometimes you don’t. That’s just part of coaching, right?

“These children lack dedication. The children played basketball early on. Not these children. They play games on their phone and that can be seen in their lack of development. “

Playing for Gaters is not always easy. Senior Captain Roquesha Sims calls it ‘challenging’.

“She expects you to work,” Sims said. “A lot of tough love.”

But Sims knows she is part of an elite legacy by playing for Gaters.

“I heard she won more than a thousand wins, and I’ve never heard that before,” Sims said. “Everyone told me when I tried to” choose my high school “Coach Gaters, Coach Gaters.

“Even now, everywhere I go, is it still” Coach Gaters? “

That is something Gaters gets a lot from herself, and sometimes she’s tired of it.

“I hear it all the time,” When are you leaving? “, She said.

It is a question that another coach legend from Chicago, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, never faces.

“Coach K, we are the same age (72),” said Gaters. “Nobody says,” Coach K, when will you retire? “I hear it all the time. Why?”

Gaters says she now coaches from year to year, and is focused on getting her current team – who is 10-7 and fourth in 2A – ready for a new play-off run.

“We will continue to work and see what we can achieve,” said Gaters. “But you know, this program is about the outcome. What we can do is improve the lives of these children – it is to bring them to college. So that’s what we do. “

Despite her resume, Gaters never thought of leaving Marshall for bigger things – and apart from a feeler from Chicago State – she was never approached for a move.

“I didn’t promote myself, I didn’t look for a (different) job,” Gaters said. “My family was very important to me. So when I walk around to recruit children throughout the United States, I am not with my family. “

She hopes that Chicago Public Schools officials will see the potential in Marshall and help the school to register.

“Hopefully someone comes with a sort of innovative curriculum, something to attract children to school,” Gaters said. “They put money in facilities all around us and they don’t put resources in this school.”

But Marshall has one source that nobody else can claim: the most successful coach in the history of the state.