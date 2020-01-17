Chicago mural must-sees: view these 12 amazing examples of the city’s public art scene

Spend some time around Chicago and there is a good chance that you will see a mural or two. The city is littered with public art, some well-known, much less, but often still a pleasure to happen.

To help you sharpen your eye to spot them, here is a sample of 12 standouts in the city to look for.

1651 W. North Ave.

Painted by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra in 2017, this mural attracts attention with the combination of a black and white background and a colorful subject. The portrait of the deceased Chicago photographer Vivian Maier spans the entire outer wall of a house in Wicker Park. At first glance it might seem relatively simple. But pay attention to Maier’s gaze and the shadow of someone behind her.

This wall painting on 1651 W. North Ave. shows an image of the deceased Chicago photographer Vivian Maier.Annie Costabile / Sun-Times

79th Street / East End Avenue

The south-facing mural by Max Sansing shows five people against a vast purple background. Intended to communicate the importance of family, the mural contains symbols such as a key and a stack of books.

The mural by Max Sansing, on 1706 E. 79th St., represents family relationships. Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Sun Times

Concord Place / Damen Avenue

With the characteristic Flyboy of Chicago artist Hebru Brantley and other characters in motion, the ‘Nike Running’ mural lacks a background, almost as if they are running alongside passers-by in Wicker Park.

One of the many murals by Hebru Brantley with his characteristic Flyboy character, Annie Costabile / Sun-Times

Farwell Avenue / Glenwood Avenue

Rogers Park is home to countless murals, many of which are part of the “Mile of Murals” project. With its rainbow progression and geometric figures that appear to have eyeballs, the ‘Sacred Gardens’ piece by Mear One cannot be missed, even if it could puzzle viewers.

Mear One painted “Sacred Gardens” as part of the “Mile of Murals” project in Rogers Park .Annie Costabile / Sun-Times

16th Street / Blue Island Avenue

Only one of the many iconic murals on 16th street in Pilsen, “Galeria del Barrio” was made in 1976. Recently retouched by Chicago artist Sam Kirk, the striking piece has faces with a range of emotions.

Painted in 1976, this is one of the striking murals along 16th Street in Pilsen. Rick Majewski | Sun Times

Harrison Street / Wabash Avenue

Lady Lucx and Sarah Stewart painted this piece in 2016, part of the Big Walls effort by the Wabash Arts Corridor and Columbia College Chicago. Painted on multiple panels, it can seem overwhelming. The beast in the mural reflects the intersection of the quiet neighborhood life and bustling downtown Chicago. This wall painting represents various aspects of city life.

This work, by Lady Lucx and Sarah Stewart, represents different parts of life in Chicago. Rich Hein / Sun Times

383 E. 47th St.

“Wall of Daydreaming, Man’s Inhumanity to Man” was painted in 1975. Although many murals painted around that time have disappeared or have been destroyed, the two-part piece by Mitchell Caton and William Walker remains. It is a mishmash of figures, symbols, and scenes that begs passers-by to stop and try to understand. The Chicago Public Art Group says that the mural was meant to “express people’s needs, social ailments and communityism.” Between the stalemate between two people with weapons and the backward dollar sign, conflict is central.

This two-part wall painting by Mitchell Caton and William Walker was installed in 1975. Rich Hein / Sun Times

1813 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago artist Jeff Zimmermann may have surpassed himself with his 2016 mural with a view of the 606 course. Apparently disconnected and uncoordinated, Zimmermann wanted this mural to inspire people to “use their imagination and think.” Like many murals in Chicago, it plays near origin – Zimmermann says the goat in the upper left represents the roots of Bucktown, when many residents owned goats.

Jeff Zimmermann’s mural in 1813 N. Milwaukee Ave.Annie Costabile / Sun-Times

140 S. Dearborn St.

Intricate designs and brilliant colors define the mosaics in the lobby of the historic Marquette building in the heart of the city. The mosaics reflect the history of the city and the life and death of Pastor Jacques Marquette, a French priest who explored North America in the 17th century, according to the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, who owns the building.

The lobby of the Marquette building is decorated with historic mosaics. MacArthur Foundation

4017 N. Sheridan Rd.

Although Matthew Hoffman’s ‘You Are Beautiful’ murals are the best known of the artist, this Uptown mural ‘Do more with less’ should not be overlooked. It may not look like the way a brightly colored wall painting does that, but it will make you think and convey a message of doing with what you have.

Matthew Hoffman, known for his “You Are Beautiful” murals, also did this, titled “Do more with less,” at 4017 N. Sheridan Rd. Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Sun Times

1914 W. Chicago Ave.

The technique of artist Ouizi makes it seem as if the towering flowers in “West Town in Bloom” bloom right in front of the wall.

Wall painting called “West Town in Bloom” was painted in 1914 W. Chicago Ave. by the artist who goes through Ouizi. Robert Herguth / Sun Times

3947 S. Michigan Ave.

Installed in 1979 and restored in 2018, the spectacle of “Another Time’s Voice Remembers My Passion’s Humanity” was painted by Mitchell Caton and Calvin Jones, with luminous hues and subdued shadows that define the piece.

