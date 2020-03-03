chicago-museums-issue-vacation-bans-for-staff-members-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

As the cases of coronavirus rise in Illinois, some Chicago museums are suspending staff members travel to regions influenced by the condition.

The Area Museum, Art Institute of Chicago and Adler Planetarium verified they are limiting team vacation in response to a attainable outbreak of coronavirus.

So far, safeguards for the virus haven’t influenced several hours or displays at any of the museums, spokespeople for the establishments confirmed.

“Staff vacation has been suspended to or by any country rated with a substantial or medium CDC Vacation Warn Level,” Field Museum spokeswoman Jaclyn Johnston mentioned in an electronic mail.

The Art Institute of Chicago is “monitoring the scenario closely” and has suspended employees vacation to medium and high hazard spots, spokeswoman Kati Murphy claimed in an e-mail.

At the Adler Planetarium, staff members are currently being constrained to “essential travel only, and not in large possibility spots,” spokeswoman Jennifer Howell claimed in an emailed statement.

In the meantime, a number of Illinois universities say they are suspending research-overseas plans and bringing students house amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Loyola University and Northwestern University informed their learners studying in Italy and South Korea to depart.

A lot more than 100 circumstances have now been confirmed in the U.S. — resulting in six deaths.

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to extend tests for the virus, even as they claimed that the risk to the general public was lower.