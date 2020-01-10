Chicago “No Pants Subway Ride” 2020 hits Red Line on Sunday

Loading...

Don’t be surprised if you see the “L” without pants on Sunday.

They are hopefully taking part in the 15th annual No Pants Subway Ride of Chicago, an event that started in New York City in 2002 and spread to cities around the world.

This year Chicago’s No Pants Subway Ride starts at the Loyola station on the Red Line. Participants plan to spend the afternoon at 1209 W. Arthur Ave. “everything you would normally wear on a 25-degree day, including pants,” according to the Facebook page of the event.

Participants then walk to the red line, are assigned to groups and get off at different stops, where they take off their pants and get on a train again.

The event is purely for fun – “a celebration of craziness.” In fact, the riders are asked not to attach any political message, charities or sponsorship to their participation.

“It’s the shock of it,” said Steven Preston, one of the organizers of the Chicago event. “Even if you go with people you know, the whole idea is not to patronize those people.”

Preston said that participants want to look as if what they are doing is completely normal. For example, many people will read books or wear part of their work clothes.

The shock value is part of why No Pants Subway Ride is always held in the winter.

“The colder it is, the more people come out – just because it’s crazy,” Preston said.

Participants in the “No Pants Subway Ride” in 2010. Marco Ugarte / Associated Press