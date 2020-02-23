[chicago-outdoor:-hamlet,-cedar-waxwing,-backyard-buck/path-cam,-and-huge-saugeye]

Notes come from all all around Chicago outdoor.
WILD OF THE Week
Dr. Elizabeth Pector photographed this cedar waxwing, the American Birding Association’s Chicken of the 12 months, in a suburban hawthorn. I believe waxwings are difficult to photograph, so I specifically savored her sequence.
WILD Periods
HUNTER Protection
March seven-eight: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818.
March 21-22: Elgin, [email protected]
DUCKS Unrestricted
Friday, Feb. 28: Chain O’Lakes evening meal, Maravela’s, Fox Lake. Make contact with Vicki Mandurano, (847) 553-7565.
SHOWTIME
Saturday, Feb. 29: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Grove Moose Lodge
Saturday, Feb. 29, to Future Sunday, March 1: Chicago Dive & Vacation Expo, Chicago Marriott O’Hare
FISH Collecting
Wednesday, February 26: Andrew Ragas, “Bass Fishing in Northern Wisconsin,” Walleyes Endless, Gurnee American Legion, seven p.m.
U.S. Coast GUARD AUXILIARY
Monday, Feb 24: About Boating Properly, La Grange, Terrie Welge, [email protected]
Saturday, Feb. 29: About Boating Safely and securely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, [email protected]
Outside Movies
Wednesday, Feb. 26: YETI film tour, Thalia Corridor, Chicago, 7: 30 p.m.
MIDEWIN LECTURE Sequence
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Greg DuBois, “Bird Daily life of Midewin,” Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Centre, Wilmington, commences 7 p.m., registration demanded at (815) 423-6370 or [email protected]
SHEDD Free of charge Days
Monday, Feb. 24, to Friday, Feb. 28: Illinois inhabitants only, simply click right here for much more info
DALE’S MAILBAG
“I keep possessing operate ins with a buck(s) at my dwelling in Barrington. Purchased a trail cam and bought some pictures. Also, coyotes, does, foxes, and some unidentifiable creatures this thirty day period.” George Lobb in January
A: It is under no circumstances much too late for submissions, additionally I have a weak spot for trail cam pics. It’s exclusive to see the expansion of path cams from a looking tool to basic use to see what is wild around us.
Major Variety
nine-10.88: Lbs .-ounces of Illinois-history saugeye, caught by Dan Murphy on Dec. seven, 2001, from Evergreen Lake. (In 2018, a study of Evergreen generated 1 almost a pound heavier.)
Final Term
“A gentleman might fish with the worm that hath take in of a king, and consume of the fish that hath fed of that worm.”
Hamlet, in William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” Act 4, Scene three