[chicago-outdoor:-lvva-ice-fishing-derby-sales-opportunities-the-7-days-in-present-&-go]

The LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, which drew 446 anglers past yr to Bangs Lake in Wauconda, has become the ice fishing function in northern Illinois. It headlines this week in Present & Go around Chicago outdoors.

I had hoped to shell out a working day at the Indianapolis Boat, Activity and Travel Exhibit, one particular of the very last 10-day outdoors displays, this 7 days, but I will not be equipped to make it transpire.

Clearly show & GO

The 11th once-a-year LVVA Ice Fishing Derby, which rewards veterans’ teams, is Saturday, Feb. 22, on Bangs Lake in Wauconda.

DRiFT’s 27th yearly Fly Fishing Auction is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Villa Park VFW.

Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor continues its seminar timetable on Saturday, Feb. 22, with “Locating and Catching Salmon and Trout” seminars. It’s cost-free. Capt. Al Johnson goes at nine am., then Capt. Scott Wolfe is up at 10: 30 a.m. For far more, get in touch with (224) 789-7627.

The Indianapolis Boat, Activity and Journey Demonstrate runs through Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Indiana Point out Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Indeed, there is an outdoor display in Portage, Ind. yet again. The Fish-On fishing and outdoor display is this weekend, Feb. 22-23, at Woodland Park in Portage, Ind.

