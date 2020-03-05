chicago-outdoor:-packed-weekend-of-displays,-a-flea-current-market,-workshops,-seminars-and-fundraisers

For some purpose, this has turn out to be the most choice loaded weekend of the wintertime season. I am not going to be ready to make any of them. I am in Birmingham, Ala., for the 50th Bassmaster Typical. Actually I will make a person of the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant Lake Michigan fisheries workshops following 7 days, just haven’t resolved which 1 nonetheless.

The Journal Sentinel Sporting activities Show runs through Sunday, March eight, at the Wisconsin Point out Reasonable Park Exposition Heart in West Allis, Wis.

The Midwest Musky Club’s Mega Raffle Fundraiser is Thursday, March 12, at the Village Sportsman’s Club in Alsip.

The Northern Illinois Boat Demonstrate opens Thursday and operates by Sunday, March five-8, at the New Lake County Honest Grounds in Grayslake.

The Illinois Taxidermist Affiliation convention, which I find totally interesting and I am sorry I can not make, is Thursday through Sunday, March 5-8, at the Decatur Hotel & Meeting Heart.

I had prepared to function a booth for Ron Wozny at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market on Saturday at Rolling Meadows High Faculty, but then I understood I would not be all over.

Art Malm will discuss about dam removing on the Fox River Saturday at the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout at the Elmhurst American Legion.

A large-time fundraiser is the Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet Saturday at the Schaumburg Golf Club.

The Lake Michigan Angler in Winthrop Harbor has absolutely free Salmon and Trout Trolling Procedures seminars on Saturday. March 7. Capt. Harley Goodman goes at 9 a.m. Capt. Dan Wheeler, at 10: 30 a.m. Extra information is at (224) 789-7627.

The Quad County Hawg Hunters’ Fishing Flea Sector is at the Plano American Legion on Sunday. Details is at [email protected] or (815) 286-7170.

Following week there are two various times of Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan fisheries workshops. Both equally periods are 6-eight: 30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, is at Chicago Maritime Museum. Wednesday, March 11, is at North Place Marina in Winthrop Harbor.

Click on in this article for the learn listing of exhibits, swap fulfills and seminars.