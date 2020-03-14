Chicago Park District applications canceled due to coronavirus

The Chicago Park District will suspend most applications until eventually more observe beginning Sunday in an hard work to restrict the unfold of COVID-19, city officials introduced Saturday.

That consists of postponing all events anticipated to attract 250 people today or more, Park District Supt. Michael P. Kelly claimed in a statement, becoming a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and condition health officials in urging individuals to remain residence to assist stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The park district is nonetheless giving “enhanced programming” at 18 parks obtainable for the 350,000-in addition Chicago Public Colleges learners who won’t have courses commencing following week, immediately after Pritzker on Friday purchased all Illinois colleges closed as a result of the end of the thirty day period.

Each individual of all those programming spots will be minimal to 250 folks, under pointers established by the governor.

The park district “has not been given information and facts suggesting that any patron or worker has contracted COVID-19,” Kelly stated.

Loos and shelters at most parks and discipline houses will continue being open up throughout standard hrs of procedure. Workers have stepped up cleansing endeavours in the wake of the coronavirus spread and won’t activate h2o fountains.

“In the meantime, we will assess the need to suspend Spring 2020 systems which are scheduled to start out March 30th,” Kelly mentioned.

Registration service fees from suspended systems will be credited for upcoming use.

For a checklist of parks providing programming for the duration of the CPS closure, visit the park district web page.